Highlights
Cut prediction: AT&T Byron Nelson
May 13, 2021
By Matthew & Will Courchene, PGATOUR.COM
Sergio Garcia holes out from 52 yards for eagle at AT&T Byron Nelson
2021 AT&T Byron Nelson, Round 1
Scoring Conditions:
Overall: -3.25 strokes per round
Morning wave: -3.64
Afternoon wave: -2.86
Current cutline (top 65 and ties):
76 players at -4 or better (T54)
Top 3 projected cutline probabilities:
1. 7 under par: 37.5%
2. 6 under par: 32.7%
3. 8 under par: 16.3%
Top 10 win probabilities:
1. Jordan Spieth (T1, -9, 19.4%)
2. Jon Rahm (T54, -4, 7.1%)
3. Aaron Wise (T3, -8, 4.5%)
4. Scottie Scheffler (T34, -5, 4.3%)
5. Sergio Garcia (T7, -7, 4.3%)
6. Sam Burns (T7, -7, 3.8%)
7. Si Woo Kim (T19, -6, 3.7%)
8. Charles Howell III (T7, -7, 3.1%)
9. Alex Noren (T7, -7, 2.8%)
10. Joseph Bramlett (T3, -8, 2.7%)