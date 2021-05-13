Jordan Spieth makes first ball switch in six years to new Pro V1x

Jordan Spieth is making a significant equipment change at this week's AT&T Byron Nelson, with the Texan putting Titleist's new Pro V1x golf ball in play for the first time in competition.

Spieth, who has played a Pro V1x for his entire career, has played the 2015 edition of the ball since its initial release. However, after testing the 2021 model during practice sessions over the past week, the 27-year-old has decided to add the latest version of the ball to his arsenal.

One of the primary reasons behind Spieth’s decision to play the 2021 version is the extra softness and spin that it provides. Speaking on the 2021 Pro V1x, the former FedExCup champion also identified that the new ball didn't add spin in his long irons, instead providing more ball speed and optimizing his launch.

“I’m trying to optimize launch conditions through the bag. For me, the 2021 Pro V1x, I get more spin around the greens. It’s softer, spinnier around the greens with my short game shots. And then when I went up the bag, I started to get a little bit higher launch, but it didn’t add spin in the long clubs. It just added ball speed and launch,” Spieth said.

“So it’s a little higher window, but it just looks like it’s screaming through the air. And then from the 7-iron on down, I didn’t see much difference in the full shots, just like I said more action around the greens."