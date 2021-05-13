Luke Donald turns back clock at AT&T Byron Nelson

MCKINNEY, Texas — Luke Donald hit every green in regulation Thursday in the opening round of the AT&T Byron Nelson, a first for the five-time winner on the PGA TOUR.

But that wasn’t his only achievement. Donald, 43, posted his best first-round score in a regulation TOUR start since the spring of 2017. His 65 at TPC Craig Ranch featured seven birdies, zero bogeys, a stout 5.47 Strokes Gained: Approach and a generous serving of encouragement for the 658th-ranked player in the world.

“It's been a bit of a tough road this year,” Donald said. “Feel like I've been working hard on my game and seeing progress, so I wasn't totally surprised that I threw in a good round.”

Donald last won in 2012. He’s made only three cuts in 16 starts this year. His highest ranking in the biggest statistical categories is 102nd, in greens in regulation.

His scoring average of 72.1 ranks 183rd this year on TOUR.

Ten years ago, Donald was the PGA TOUR Player of the Year and the No. 3 player in the world. A back injury in 2018 limited his play through 2019, when he made six cuts in 12 starts. He appears to be back to a full schedule in 2021. His best finish so far is a tie for 40th in the Bermuda Championship.

“Well, you know, this year been (I’ve) kind of chasing after cuts a little bit, so it was nice to come out here, play a good round today, and feel like I'm chasing trophies rather than cuts,” Donald said. “It's a great start; nothing more than that. But takes a little bit of the pressure off tomorrow. I don't have to chase after trying to play on the weekend. So different feeling. Hopefully a more positive one will lead to more birdies.”