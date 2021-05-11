  • How to watch AT&T Byron Nelson, Round 1: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

  • Texans Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth and Will Zalatoris will be in a group in Rounds 1-2. (Getty Images)Texans Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth and Will Zalatoris will be in a group in Rounds 1-2. (Getty Images)