Expert Picks: AT&T Byron Nelson
May 11, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Jordan Spieth should feel right at home at the AT&T Byron Nelson. (Steve Dykes/Getty Images)
How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf. Each lineup consists of four starters and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of four Segments. The first fantasy golf game to utilize live ShotLink data, PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf allows you to see scores update live during competition.
Aside from the experts below, Fantasy Insider Rob Bolton breaks down the field at this year's AT&T Byron Nelson in this week's edition of the Power Rankings. For more fantasy, check out Rookie Watch, Qualifiers and Reshuffle.
EXPERT PICKS: AT&T BYRON NELSON
SEASON
Name Rank Points @RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton) 76th 22,061 PGATOURSMARTIN (Sean Martin) 116th
21,988
CmonAussie (Ben Everill) 144th
21,930
@MikeGlasscott (Mike Glasscott) 180th
21,891
Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit) 2,967th
20,031
Jason Sobel (Jason Sobel) 4,263rd
18,058
SEGMENT
Name Rank Points @MikeGlasscott (Mike Glasscott) 106th
5,857
CmonAussie (Ben Everill) 365th
5,750
@RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton) 1,022nd 5,624 Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit) 1,307th
5,588
PGATOURSMARTIN (Sean Martin) 3,103rd
5,358
Jason Sobel (Jason Sobel) 6,517th
3,866
