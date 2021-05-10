‘The moment didn’t affect him’

And, of course, there’s the former Cowboys quarterback who is his frequent playing partner.

Price kept those early lessons with Zalatoris simple, not so much to emulate Penick, his former coach, but because Zalatoris didn’t need much instruction. He did teach Zalatoris to practice with a purpose, something he saw his old roommate, one of golf’s pre-eminent grinders, do.

“His swing and his hand-eye coordination were so good that I didn’t have to do a lot of things to his swing,” Price said about Zalatoris.

Price had a drill where he would call out a shot shape – “low draw,” “high fade,” etc. – after Zalatoris started his swing. Zalatoris had to make the necessary adjustments mid-swing to produce the requested shot.

“At 12 years old, this little bugger could do it,” Price said.

That was the same age when Zalatoris shot a round that showed he was special.

He played the final 12 holes of his U.S. Junior Amateur qualifier in 9 under par to shoot 65 and qualify for the championship. Only a handful of players have qualified for that tournament at a younger age. That was in 2009, the year Spieth, who’s three years older than Zalatoris, won the first of his two U.S. Juniors. The pair used to car-pool to tournaments and Zalatoris still talks about the time Spieth set the course record at Bent Tree at 14 years old. After making a 25-footer for par on the first hole, he shot a front-nine 29 and signed for 63.

“We owe Jordan quite a bit for raising that bar for us at an early age,” Zalatoris said.

Spieth and Tiger Woods are the only players to win the U.S. Junior multiple times. Zalatoris shares a bit of history in that tournament with another legend. His five appearances are the most ever. It’s a record he shares with several players, including Jack Nicklaus.

While Spieth was known for holing out from all over the place, Zalatoris played a different game. His ball-striking was strong enough to make him an elite junior, but his putting struggles scared off some coaches.

Wake Forest’s Jerry Haas kept pursuing him, though. The high praise from Wadkins, a Wake Forest alum, helped. Haas, who had putting struggles of his own during his pro career, knew Zalatoris’ ball-striking, and his attitude, were too good to turn away from.

“My uncle, (former Masters champion) Bob Goalby, always said if you have a kid with a good grip and good fundamentals, he’ll get better,” Haas said. “Will was always very gracious when I showed up. He always sent me a thank-you email when I came to watch.”

Haas looked prescient during the summer of 2014, right before Zalatoris arrived at college. He won the U.S. Junior, Texas Amateur and Trans-Mississippi Amateur and made it to the Round of 16 at the U.S. Amateur, vaulting into the top 10 of the world amateur rankings. Changing his course management helped Zalatoris capitalize on his physical skills.

Fawcett, who played on the Korn Ferry Tour after hitting it big in the Texas energy market, caddied for Zalatoris several times that summer. Fawcett used his finance and economics degrees from Texas A&M and the nascent Strokes Gained data to bring analytics to golf, helping players optimize their strategy. Zalatoris said he felt like he picked up a quarter-century of experience in Fawcett’s first four rounds on the bag.

Zalatoris still prides himself on being able to pick his spots.

“It’s just trying to give myself as many looks as possible,” Zalatoris said recently. “People will see me knock something tight, like on 17 (at Augusta National). I heard some comments of, ‘Wow, he’s firing at everything and it’s like, ‘I’m aiming 13 feet left of that flag and I pushed it 13 feet and it ends up being perfect.

“I don’t really tend to overdo things. I don’t need to hit the big, high fluttery 3-wood in there and try to knock it tight and make (eagle). I just tend to give myself a bunch of really good looks and make sure to put myself on the greens as fast as possible. And when the putter gets hot, the putter gets hot.”