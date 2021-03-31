-
How to watch Valero Texas Open, Round 1: Live scores, tee times, TV times
March 31, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- March 31, 2021
- The Oaks Course once again is the venue for the Valero Texas Open. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Round 1 of the Valero Texas Open takes place Thursday. Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Friday, 4-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday, 1-3:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3:30-6 p.m. (NBC). Sunday, 1-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30-6 p.m. (NBC).
PGA TOUR LIVE: Thursday-Friday, 8:15 a.m.- 7 p.m. (Featured Groups). Saturday, 8:15 a.m.-3:30 p.m. (Featured Groups), 3:30 p.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Holes). Sunday, 8:15 a.m.-2:30 p.m. (Featured Groups), 2:30 p.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Holes).
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 1-7 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, 1-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
TOURCast: Get shot-by-shot info in real time with shot tracks and video with TOURCast.
TOUR Pulse: Get the PGA TOUR app to utilize TOUR Pulse, which provides users the ability to experience a mix of content, such as video highlights, written hole summaries and stat graphics on every player after every hole they complete.
FEATURED GROUPS
Gary Woodland, Rickie Fowler, Scottie Scheffler
Jordan Spieth, Ryan Palmer, Corey Conners
Tony Finau, Cameron Champ, Joel Dahmen
Phil Mickelson, Matt Kuchar, Hideki Matsuyama
For more, read the Featured Groups roundtable.
