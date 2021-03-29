-
March 29, 2021
By Rob Bolton, PGATOUR.COM
For a specific segment of the loyal PGA TOUR fan base, this edition of the Valero Texas Open presents as an overdue celebration. The 2020 staging was canceled by the pandemic, so it’s been two years since Corey Conners emerged as the breakthrough champion.
With all proper and deserved respect to Conners, it wasn’t as much about who he is as what he was. The Canadian gained entry into the 2019 Valero Texas Open as a Monday (or open) qualifier. He was and remains the most recent of just five such winners since 1980.
Conners not only prevailed, he played video-game golf en route to a course-record, 20-under 268 at TPC San Antonio’s Oaks Course that usually withstands that kind of track ownership. For more on his execution and what the field of 144 assembled this week can expect, scroll beyond the projected contenders.
RELATED: The First Look | How the field qualified
POWER RANKINGS: VALERO TEXAS OPEN
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 15 Branden GraceHorse for a course and only a month removed from his emotional victory at the Puerto Rico Open. Perfect in four trips to TPC San Antonio with top 10s in his last two (2016, 2017).Horse for a course and only a month removed from his emotional victory at the Puerto Rico Open. Perfect in four trips to TPC San Antonio with top 10s in his last two (2016, 2017). 14 Sam RyderFeelin’ it. With a T8 at PGA National and a T2 at Corales the last two weeks, he’s a bona fide threat to break through. Modestly 2-for-2 here and inside the top 20 in both GIR and proximity.Feelin’ it. With a T8 at PGA National and a T2 at Corales the last two weeks, he’s a bona fide threat to break through. Modestly 2-for-2 here and inside the top 20 in both GIR and proximity. 13 Graeme McDowellLoves himself Corales where the 2019 champ placed T4 on Sunday. With that bounce and a 3-for-3 at TPC San Antonio, including a T7 in 2019, the veteran arrives with converging trends.Loves himself Corales where the 2019 champ placed T4 on Sunday. With that bounce and a 3-for-3 at TPC San Antonio, including a T7 in 2019, the veteran arrives with converging trends. 12 Abraham AncerHe got some licks in (T18; 2-1-0) before getting ousted in a playoff in last week’s Group Stage. Top 25s in big-time fields in previous two starts, too. Terrific ball-striker in comfortable climes.He got some licks in (T18; 2-1-0) before getting ousted in a playoff in last week’s Group Stage. Top 25s in big-time fields in previous two starts, too. Terrific ball-striker in comfortable climes. 11 Si Woo KimBack for redemption after holding the outright lead after each of the first three rounds before finishing T4 in 2019. Placed T9 at TPC Sawgrass two weeks ago. Winner two months ago at PGA WEST.Back for redemption after holding the outright lead after each of the first three rounds before finishing T4 in 2019. Placed T9 at TPC Sawgrass two weeks ago. Winner two months ago at PGA WEST. 10 Brendan SteeleThis marks the 10-year anniversary of his breakthrough title at TPC San Antonio. Hasn’t missed a return trip and only one cut (2014). Also 8-for-8 in 2021 with a T3 in last start at the Honda.
9 Tony FinauHe’s cooled since that blistering run in January and February, but he’s still formidable no matter the track. Proved it here in 2017 with a T3. Seventh on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green.
8 Chris KirkTeam Kirk makes the dream work. Continues to record consistently strong results with two top 10s among five top 25s in 2021 alone. Also has a pair of T8s among three top 15s at TPC San Antonio.
7 Zach JohnsonMost recent of three top 20s in seven trips to TPC San Antonio was a solo fifth in his last in 2018. Rested since a T8 at PGA National. Sits 30th in GIR and 11th in Strokes Gained: Putting.
6 Scottie SchefflerWow, did he look the part throughout the Knockout Stage before getting upended in the Match Play finale. The leaderboard presence debuted with a T20 at TPC San Antonio in 2019.
5 Charley HoffmanTournament’s all-time earnings leader is 10-for-10 at TPC San Antonio with a win (2016), two seconds and a third among eight top 15s. Backpedaled to a T34 at Corales, but his form is fine.
4 Matt KucharCaught fire at the WGC-Match Play for a third-place finish. Now perfectly timed to double down at TPC San Antonio where he’s 8-for-8 with four top 15s. Still a sharpshooter off the tee.
3 Ryan PalmerThe Texan has been a fixture at the VTO and hasn’t missed an edition since it moved to TPC San Antonio where he’s hung up four top 10s and a T15. Statistically solid and fourth in par-5 scoring.
2 Corey ConnersA lot has happened in the two years since he prevailed, but it’s still his first title defense, so it’s a new experience. That said, he’s been locked in all season with five top 10s among nine top 25s.
1 Jordan SpiethPerhaps the most impressive component of his surge of the last two months is that his game is responding to his rhetoric. Things are in sync. He’s 4-for-5 at the VTO with a runner-up in 2015.
Corales champion Joel Dahmen, Hideki Matsuyama, Rickie Fowler and Ryan Moore will be among the notables reviewed in Tuesday’s Fantasy Insider.
For the record, Conners’ title at TPC San Antonio in 2019 wasn’t akin to, say, a local qualifier winning a PBA event. He had conditional status up until that point of the 2018-19 season and already had a pair of podium finishes on the board. If anything, that the only mode of entry within his control was the four-spotter despite ranking 64th in the FedExCup at the time speaks to the considerable depth of PGA TOUR talent.
Just don’t try to sell any of that to the ardent fans of the long shots who play their way in. After all, there’s a reason why there’s a section in the record book devoted to the classification of how certain winners gain entry.
In the two years since his victory, Conners has risen to inside the top 50 of the Official World Golf Ranking. He’s currently 41st. He’s also slotted as his country’s top-rated golfer and just four months before the Summer Olympics in Japan. So, as it concerns the awareness of him on the big stage, it all started in San Antonio two years ago.
The Oaks Course is a beast, or at least it’s supposed to be. Persistent wind, tight fairways and undulating putting surfaces – even though they’re governed to run no longer than 11-and-a-half feet on the Stimpmeter – require the full bag.
Conners brought it.
He ranked T7 in fairways hit and led the field in greens in regulation and converting those chances into par breakers. Typically, there’s an inverse relationship to scoring opportunities and the aggregate, but he also finished second in both proximity to the hole and Strokes Gained: Putting, so he rewrote the Konami Code for golf.
For the week, TPC San Antonio surrendered a scoring average of 71.242, lowest in its history since it assumed host duties in 2010. It’s a stock par 72 that tips at 7,494 yards. The 59-yard increase since 2019 is reflected entirely at the fifth hole where a new tee has extended the par 4 to 401 yards.
The wind machine will be flipped on throughout the tournament, so the premium of hitting fairways and greens remains relevant, but don’t sleep on the par 5s. They’re annually among the toughest sets of all courses on TOUR. With an eagle, seven birdies, seven pars and a bogey, Conners ranked T8 in par-5 scoring (4.50) en route to his title.
Springtime air hangs on through Saturday as daily highs are not expected to eclipse 70 degree until Sunday’s finale. Rain is not forecast.
As of Monday afternoon, there are 23 golfers in the field who are exempt into next week’s Masters, but if the champion isn’t already, he’ll be the last man in the field at Augusta National.
ROB BOLTON’S SCHEDULE
PGATOUR.COM’s Fantasy Insider Rob Bolton recaps and previews every tournament from numerous angles. Look for his following contributions as scheduled.
MONDAY: Power Rankings
TUESDAY*: Fantasy Insider
SUNDAY: Qualifiers, Reshuffle, Medical Extensions, Rookie Watch
* - Rob is a member of the panel for PGATOUR.COM’s Expert Picks for PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf, which also publishes on Tuesday.
