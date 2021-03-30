-
Horses for Courses: Valero Texas Open
March 30, 2021
By Mike Glasscott, PGATOUR.COM
- Tony Finau will be one to watch this week in San Antonio. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
If these boots are made for walking they won't have too far to go as the TOUR remains in Texas but shifts from Austin to San Antonio. TPC San Antonio and the AT&T Oaks Course will host for the 11th time since the event relocated here for the 2010 edition after missing out in 2020 to COVID-19.
This is the third oldest event (non-major) on TOUR after the Western Open (now BMW) and Canadian Open. Dating back to 1922, it's the longest running event in one city so history is part of the backdrop this week.
So is the weather.
The forecast this week suggests mild conditions and breezes that fall into the "normal" range this time of year. Greg Norman, with help from player consultant Sergio Garcia, created a rough and tumble Par-72 which now stretches to almost 7,500 yards (7,494 for 2021).Wide fairways and narrow Champion Bermuda greens are both difficult to hit if that Texas wind blows and gusts. With only two inches of rough, experiments off the fairway and around the greens can be attempted. The only major course change was adding a new tee box on No. 5 (342 yards is now 401).
Since 2010 these greens have ranked in the top three as toughest on TOUR to hit. The Oaks Course also has dished out the third most TRIPLES or worst scores over that same time period. Scoring this week happens on the inward nine so discipline and patience will be needed early in the rounds.
The last two events have had mild conditions and the tournament record was set and then broken by two players who had never won on TOUR before. The three events prior churned out winning scores of 12-under, 12-under and 11-under.
A pair of custom made boots plus $1.386 million and 500 FedExCup points await the winner from a purse of $7.7 million. There's never been a playoff in 10 previous editions but the field of 144 will try and emulate Corey Conners and his masterful performance from the 2019 edition.
Recent Event Winners Stats
2020 2019 2018 2017 Winner No Event - COVID Corey Conners Andrew Landry Kevin Chappell Score 20-under 17-under 12-under MOV 2 2 1 Cut 1-under 1-over Even Age 27 30 30 Distance of All Drives T17 26 4 Driving Accuracy T7 T29 T35 Greens in Regulation 1 1 3 Ball-Striking 1 T20 T10 Proximity to the Hole 2 7 T10 Putting: Birdie-or-Better % 1 10 4 SG: Off-the-Tee 4 9 4 SG: Approach-the-Green 1 1 2 SG: Around-the-Green 58 33 32 SG: Putting 26 8 21 SG: Tee-to-Green 2 1 2 Scrambling 70 2 26 Bogey Avoidance T36 1 T3 Par-3 Scoring T2 1 T2 Par-4 Scoring T2 4 T11 Par-5 Scoring T8 39 T3
Recent Winners and Notables
2019: Corey Conners (-20, 268)
Canadian picked up his first TOUR win in his 51st start. ... Won by two after starting one shot back in the final group. ... Fired 66 on Sunday, which included TEN birdies. ... Set the tournament scoring record by three shots. ... Circled 29 birdies, seven more than second best for another record. ... Only player to post all four rounds in the 60s. ... Never led after any round except the final round. ... Became the fourth first-time winner in the last six events here. ... Became the first Monday qualifier to win on TOUR since 2010. ... Won on his second visit. ... Entered the week MC in five of his last six but had T3 at Sony to start the new year.
Notables:
2016 winner Charley Hoffman (2nd) closed 64-67 for his third podium in 10 starts. ... Ryan Moore (3rd) led the field in Fairways and was T3 GIR. ... Si Woo Kim (T4) set the 36-hole scoring record and led after 18, 36 and 54 holes before 72 on Sunday. ... Brian Stuard (T4) hit the top 25 for the first time in six starts. ... Byeong-Hun An (T7) posted one of the two rounds ABOVE par from the top 15 players. ... Graeme McDowell (T7) followed his win at Corales with another strong finish in breezy conditions. ... Scott Brown (T7) picked up his first top 25 in his sixth try. ... Matt Kuchar (T7) ranked in the top four in both Fairways and GIR. ... Dallas resident Danny Lee (T7) and Adam Schenk (T7) rounded out the top 10. ... Cut was 1-under. ... 20 bogey-free rounds. ... First time the event played below par (71.242). ... No player has ever successfully defended as Andrew Landry MC. ... There has never been a playoff required to determine a champion.
2018: Andrew Landry (-17, 271)
Texan picked up his first TOUR win in his 32nd start as he won by two. ... Set the tournament scoring record. ... Became the third first-time winner in the last five. .... First 54-hole lead or co-lead. ... Only player to sign for all four rounds in the 60s. ... Bogey-free 67 in Round 3 pushed him into the final pairing. ... T51 on debut in only other attempt. ... Entered the week MC in five of six after P2 to Jon Rahm at The American Express.
Notables:
Trey Mullinax (not entered; T2) posted the course record, 62, in Round 3. ... Sean O'Hair (T2) closed 65-66. ... 2015 champion and local Jimmy Walker (4th) posted all four rounds in the red. ... Zach Johnson (5th) shared the 54-hole lead on 13-under with Landry. ... Ryan Moore (7th) co-led after 18 and 36 holes and was bogey-free. ... Chris Kirk (T8) posted 66, his best at Valero, in Round 2. ... Andrew Putnam (T8) picked up his best finish from three starts. ... Chesson Hadley (T20) and Keegan Bradley (T48) shared the first round lead with Moore on 68. ... Defending champion Kevin Chappell cashed T30. ... Cut was 1-over. ... There has never been a multiple winner of this event at The Oaks Course.
2017: Kevin Chappell (-12, 276)
Picks up his first TOUR win in start No. 180. ... Defeated Brooks Koepka (not entered) by a shot with a birdie on the final hole. ... 26 players began Sunday five shots back of his 54-hole lead. ... Converted his first 54-hole lead on TOUR. ... Chappell and Koepka only two players double digits under par. ... Backed up his T4 from 2016. ... Cashed his third top five in eight starts at Valero. ... Previous start was two weeks prior with T7 at the Masters.
Notables:
Tony Finau (T3) posted the low round of the week with 65 in Round 2 and held the 36 hole lead. ... Veteran Brian Gay (T6) picked up his second top 10 in eight visits. ... Texan Ryan Palmer (T6) played the final 54 holes in 9-under. ... First round leader Branden Grace (T10) backed up his T9 from 2016. ... In his last visit Camilo Villegas (T10) picked up his only top 10. ... Defending champion Charley Hoffman (T40) picked up, at the time, his worst check at the event. ... Only two rounds in the 60s on Saturday. ... Only one bogey-free round on the weekend. ... Cut was Even.
Key stat leaders
Top golfers in each statistic on the 2020-2021 PGA TOUR are listed only if they are scheduled to compete this week. * - Top 10 finish here since 2015 or past champion
Strokes-Gained Approach Golfer 6 Keegan Bradley 10 Matthew NeSmith 11 *Tony Finau 12 *Corey Conners 17 Lanto Griffin 18 *Charley Hoffman 19 Cameron Percy 20 Doug Ghim 21 Scott Stallings 22 Matt Wallace 23 Kelly Kraft 26 Roger Sloan 27 Sam Burns 28 Harry Higgs 29 Chase Seiffert 30 Hideki Matsuyama Par-5 Scoring Golfer 4 *Ryan Palmer 12 Matt Wallace 12 Keegan Bradley 17 Ryan Brehm 23 DJ Trahan 23 *Tony Finau 23 Hideki Matsuyama 23 Hank Lebioda 23 Luke List 32 *Corey Conners 32 Sebastian Munoz 36 Cameron Tringale 36 Danny Willett 36 Abraham Ancer 36 Patton Kizzire Putting: Birdie or Better Conversion Percentage Golfer 10 *Tony Finau 11 *Ryan Palmer 14 Peter Malnati 16 Sam Burns 19 *Jordan Spieth 20 *Tom Hoge 22 Cameron Davis 24 Wesley Bryan 27 Rory Sabbatini 29 Scottie Scheffler 41 Abraham Ancer 42 Sebastian Munoz
Horses for Courses
Player (Starts/Cuts Made) Top 10s Top 25 Most Recent Recent Others Corey Conners (2/2) 1 1 Win (2019) T26 2018; Monday Qualifier Charley Hoffman (10/10) 4 8 2 (2019) 2016 Winner; T2 2011; T13 or better in 8 of 10 Ryan Moore (4/4) 3 4 3 (2019) 7th 2018; T8 2012, T18 2017 Si Woo Kim (3/4) 1 2 T4 (2019) T22 2017; opened 66-66 last time Brian Stuard (4/6) 1 1 T4 (2019) Best two finishes are the last two in mild conditions Matt Kuchar (8/8) 2 5 T7 (2019) T4 2014 Graeme McDowell (3/4) 1 1 T7 (2019) Three straight at the event; closed with 66 2019 Scott Brown (3/6) 1 1 T7 (2019) Posted all four rounds in the red Danny Lee (3/6) 1 1 T7 (2019) T51 2018 Byeong Hun An (2/2) 1 1 T7 (2019) T40 2017 Adam Schenk (2/2) 1 1 T7 (2019) T58 debut year before Andrew Landry (2/3) 1 1 Win (2018) T51 on debut 2017; MC defense Sean O'Hair (1/3) 1 1 T2 (2018) DNS 2019; MC 2014-15 Zach Johnson (4/6) 2 3 5 (2018) T6 2014; T20 2015 Chris Kirk (4/6) 2 3 T8 (2018) T8 2015; T13 2016 Andrew Putnam (3/3) 1 1 T8 (2018) T72 debut before; T36 after Kevin Chappell (5/8) 3 4 Win (2017) T4 2016; T2 2011 Camilo Villegas (2/5) 1 1 T10 (2017) MDF 2014 Tony Finau (3/3) 1 1 T3 (2017) T61 before, T68 after Ryan Palmer (7/10) 4 5 T6 (2017) T4 2016, T6 2015, T9 2010 Brian Gay (6/8) 2 3 T6 (2017) T4 2012 Sung Kang (3/6) 1 1 T6 (2017) T42 twice Branden Grace (4/4) 2 2 T10 (2017) T9 2016 Camilo Villegas (2/5) 1 1 T10 (2017) MDF 2014 Harold Varner III (3/4) 1 2 T9 (2016) 8-under T9 and 8-under last year for T23 Tom Hoge (2/5) 1 1 T9 (2016) Closed with 65 for T9; T53 is the other Jimmy Walker (7/10) 3 5 Win (2015) 4th 2018; T3 2010 Jordan Spieth (4/5) 2 2 2 (2015) 10th 2014 Brendan Steele (8/9) 3 4 T8 (2015) 2011 winner, T4 2012; Five straight paydays Others Top 10s Top 25 Most Recent Recent Others Martin Laird (6/7) 2 4 T11 (2018) 2013 Winner, T9 2011 Pat Perez (4/5) 1 4 T5 (2011) Worst is T22 but has only played once in the last 4 Jim Furyk (5/5) 2 3 T6 (2014) T23, T26 last 2 years Brandt Snedeker (3/3) 1 3 4 (2011) T25 2016, 15 2018; T4 2011 JB Holmes (5/7) 0 3 T13 (2016) T13, T13 and T11 but MC, T71 last two years
