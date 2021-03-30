Horses for Courses: Valero Texas Open

Recent Winners and Notables

2019: Corey Conners (-20, 268)

Canadian picked up his first TOUR win in his 51st start. ... Won by two after starting one shot back in the final group. ... Fired 66 on Sunday, which included TEN birdies. ... Set the tournament scoring record by three shots. ... Circled 29 birdies, seven more than second best for another record. ... Only player to post all four rounds in the 60s. ... Never led after any round except the final round. ... Became the fourth first-time winner in the last six events here. ... Became the first Monday qualifier to win on TOUR since 2010. ... Won on his second visit. ... Entered the week MC in five of his last six but had T3 at Sony to start the new year.

Notables:

2016 winner Charley Hoffman (2nd) closed 64-67 for his third podium in 10 starts. ... Ryan Moore (3rd) led the field in Fairways and was T3 GIR. ... Si Woo Kim (T4) set the 36-hole scoring record and led after 18, 36 and 54 holes before 72 on Sunday. ... Brian Stuard (T4) hit the top 25 for the first time in six starts. ... Byeong-Hun An (T7) posted one of the two rounds ABOVE par from the top 15 players. ... Graeme McDowell (T7) followed his win at Corales with another strong finish in breezy conditions. ... Scott Brown (T7) picked up his first top 25 in his sixth try. ... Matt Kuchar (T7) ranked in the top four in both Fairways and GIR. ... Dallas resident Danny Lee (T7) and Adam Schenk (T7) rounded out the top 10. ... Cut was 1-under. ... 20 bogey-free rounds. ... First time the event played below par (71.242). ... No player has ever successfully defended as Andrew Landry MC. ... There has never been a playoff required to determine a champion.

2018: Andrew Landry (-17, 271)

Texan picked up his first TOUR win in his 32nd start as he won by two. ... Set the tournament scoring record. ... Became the third first-time winner in the last five. .... First 54-hole lead or co-lead. ... Only player to sign for all four rounds in the 60s. ... Bogey-free 67 in Round 3 pushed him into the final pairing. ... T51 on debut in only other attempt. ... Entered the week MC in five of six after P2 to Jon Rahm at The American Express.

Notables:

Trey Mullinax (not entered; T2) posted the course record, 62, in Round 3. ... Sean O'Hair (T2) closed 65-66. ... 2015 champion and local Jimmy Walker (4th) posted all four rounds in the red. ... Zach Johnson (5th) shared the 54-hole lead on 13-under with Landry. ... Ryan Moore (7th) co-led after 18 and 36 holes and was bogey-free. ... Chris Kirk (T8) posted 66, his best at Valero, in Round 2. ... Andrew Putnam (T8) picked up his best finish from three starts. ... Chesson Hadley (T20) and Keegan Bradley (T48) shared the first round lead with Moore on 68. ... Defending champion Kevin Chappell cashed T30. ... Cut was 1-over. ... There has never been a multiple winner of this event at The Oaks Course.

2017: Kevin Chappell (-12, 276)

Picks up his first TOUR win in start No. 180. ... Defeated Brooks Koepka (not entered) by a shot with a birdie on the final hole. ... 26 players began Sunday five shots back of his 54-hole lead. ... Converted his first 54-hole lead on TOUR. ... Chappell and Koepka only two players double digits under par. ... Backed up his T4 from 2016. ... Cashed his third top five in eight starts at Valero. ... Previous start was two weeks prior with T7 at the Masters.

Notables:

Tony Finau (T3) posted the low round of the week with 65 in Round 2 and held the 36 hole lead. ... Veteran Brian Gay (T6) picked up his second top 10 in eight visits. ... Texan Ryan Palmer (T6) played the final 54 holes in 9-under. ... First round leader Branden Grace (T10) backed up his T9 from 2016. ... In his last visit Camilo Villegas (T10) picked up his only top 10. ... Defending champion Charley Hoffman (T40) picked up, at the time, his worst check at the event. ... Only two rounds in the 60s on Saturday. ... Only one bogey-free round on the weekend. ... Cut was Even.

Key stat leaders

