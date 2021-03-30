Valero Texas Open changed the course of Corey Conners’ career

When Corey Conners arrived at the hotel for this week’s Valero Texas Open, the front-desk staffer handed him his room key – and there he was, holding the trophy from 2019. He had a laugh and said something about the photo to the hotel employee, who laughed back but didn’t actually recognize him.

And while his win from 2019 – which he finally gets to defend this week -- is now resulting in a ton of open doors, the reserved Canadian admits his life hasn’t changed much these last two years.

“It’s provided us some great opportunities,” says Conners, referring to he and wife Malory, who earned almost as much attention as her husband because of her emotional reactions, with wine glass in hand, as he pursued his first PGA TOUR win.

“But I’m still the same person.”

Conners’ victory at TPC San Antonio came in dramatic fashion. He had to Monday qualify and was 1 over for his first seven holes of the qualifier. He rallied to shoot 68 and won a 6-for-1 playoff to get into the Valero field.

He became the first Monday qualifier to win on TOUR since Arjun Atwal at the 2010 Wyndham Championship. And since the 2019 Valero Texas Open took place the week prior to the Masters, Conners punched the very last ticket to the first major of the season.

From Monday qualifier to Magnolia Lane was almost too good to be true. Conners said Sunday in 2019 that Malory got an email about their post-Valero flight back home and he told her not to check in.

“I told her, ‘Aw, don’t check in yet. Maybe we can make other plans.’ Big change of plans,” Conners said two years ago. “It was going to be an off week. I’m glad it won’t be.”

Conners’ victory at TPC San Antonio came by two shots over Charley Hoffman. The Canadian started his day 4 under through five but gave all of those birdies back with bogeys on Nos. 6-9. The roller-coaster ride continued on the back nine as Conners made birdie on four of his first five holes after making the turn.

He added birdies on Nos. 16 and 17 for good measure and finished at 20 under par.

This year, Conners doesn’t need a last-minute victory to receive a Masters invitation. He earned another trip to Augusta National with his T10 at last year’s Masters, his first top-10 in a major championship.

Conners, who was 196th in the world ranking when he arrived at TPC San Antonio two years ago, also sits comfortably in the top 50 of the world ranking. He’s ranked 41st – the highest of any Canadian -- after recent top-10s at the Arnold Palmer presented by Mastercard (3rd) and THE PLAYERS Championship (7th). That means debuts in the Olympics and Presidents Cup are within reach.

Conners played nine holes Monday morning at TPC San Antonio and described being back on the property as “so cool.” He didn’t get to defend his title in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so it’s been a long time coming for him to return.

“Every single hole I played I remember exactly what I did on Sunday (in 2019) and I made a bunch of birdies on the back nine there, so it was great to have so many great memories,” Conners said. “I love the golf course. It’s in great shape right now. I feel like my game is good and I’ve got a lot of good positives to draw off from the past. I’m expecting to have a good week. It’ll be fun.”