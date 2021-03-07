-
How to watch Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Round 4: Live scores, tee times, TV times
March 07, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Bay Hill is once again the site of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
The final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard begins today from Bay Hill in Orlando, Florida. Lee Westwood leads by one with Bryson DeChambeau, Corey Conners, Keegan Bradley, Jordan Spieth and more close behind. Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)
Television: Sunday, 12:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30 p.m.-6 p.m. (NBC)
PGA TOUR LIVE: Sunday, 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m. (Featured Groups); 2:30 p.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Holes)
Radio: Sunday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
TOURCast: Get shot-by-shot info in real time with shot tracks and video with TOURCast.
TOUR Pulse: Get the PGA TOUR app to utilize TOUR Pulse, which provides users the ability to experience a mix of content, such as video highlights, written hole summaries and stat graphics on every player after every hole they complete.
FEATURED GROUPS
Brandt Snedeker, Victor Perez
Steve Stricker, Byeong Hun An
Paul Casey, Matthew Fitzpatrick
Richy Werenski, Rory McIlroy
MUST READS
Exciting Moving Day lands Lee Westwood in front at Bay Hill
Defending champion Tyrrell Hatton continues charging up leaderboard at Bay Hill
Rickie Fowler, Viktor Hovland: A tale of two Cowboys at Bay Hill
Jason Day’s tee shot gets stuck in tree, takes one-shot penalty
Win probabilities: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
Inside the boldest plays at Bay Hill
Woods recovering, sends note of appreciation
CALL OF THE DAY
