Rickie Fowler, Viktor Hovland: A tale of two Cowboys at Bay Hill

Fowler, who sports shirts and hats and shoes honoring Palmer when he plays here, had missed the cut only once in nine starts at the API; he made 118 feet of putts in a round of 70. At 2-over 146, he headed to lunch not knowing if he’d be working this weekend. He longed for two more rounds at Bay Hill to find some traction, some momentum. Something positive.

“Things are definitely moving the right way,” said Fowler, once No. 4 in the world, now ranked 65th. “Just had a couple swings that cost me. But I'm happy with it. It's getting closer and closer, so we’ll see if we get a tee time tomorrow. If we do, we'll go play like hell this weekend. If not, we'll go get ready for our tee time next Thursday (at THE PLAYERS).”

Peter Malnati had a chance to knock out all the players at plus-2 late Friday, but made double-bogey at 18 and missed the cut himself. Fowler was in on the number. A needed break.

More than a year removed from his last top 10 (2020 American Express), Fowler doesn’t hide the fact that golf these days is more work than fun. He made five consecutive West Coast starts, something he hadn’t done since he was a rookie. When he is home, he stays dedicated to his craft. The days he takes off are only to give his 5 foot 9, 150-pound body a rest.

“It's definitely been a grind,” Fowler said. “I think more so it's just a mental challenge, because playing and competing against the best players in the world for a decent amount of time now, and being up there at one point in the top 10 for quite some time, and being one of the top guys in the world, it's just hard. You know what you're capable of, and where you should be – or what you expect out of yourself.

“So that's been more of the struggle, not beating myself up too much, and kind of taking a step back, let everything happen, be patient. But, yeah, it's been frustrating at times, been a grind. But we're still grinding it out.”

Funny how life works sometimes. As he was grinding just to make a cut, Fowler didn’t need to look very far to see the level of play to which he wants to return. Hovland isn’t “walking” around Bay Hill this week; he is floating across the grounds at Arnie’s Place, his game honed and sharp. Sure, he could hit a few more fairways (8 of 14 Friday), but most everything is working. It doesn’t matter if you are 23 or 32; Hovland and Fowler know that golf is cyclical, and hot golf can be fleeting. So when you have it going, you make the most of it.

Good golf exists on razor-thin margins. Fowler was greenside in a bunker in two shots at the par-5 12th and walked away with bogey; Hovland came up short on the par- 3 seventh and holed his bunker shot from 10 yards. Birdie.