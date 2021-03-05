-
Extended Highlights
Win probabilities: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 05, 2021
By Matthew & Will Courchene, PGATOUR.COM
Rory McIlroy’s Round 2 highlights from Arnold Palmer
2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Round 2
Top 10 win probabilities:
1. Rory McIlroy (T3, -7, 19.6%)
2. Corey Conners (1, -9, 16.8%)
3. Viktor Hovland (T3, -7, 15.4%)
4. Bryson DeChambeau (6, -6, 12.4%)
5. Martin Laird (2, -8, 6.3%)
6. Lanto Griffin (T3, -7, 6.0%)
7. Sungjae Im (T7, -5, 3.8%)
8. Paul Casey (T7, -5, 3.1%)
9. Justin Rose (T7, -5, 2.4%)
10. Matthew Fitzpatrick (T11, -4, 2.2%)
Top Strokes-Gained Performers from Round 2:
Putting: Kristoffer Ventura +3.4
Around the Green: Dylan Frittelli +3.5
Approach the Green: Jazz Janewattananond +3.6
Off-the-tee: Bryson DeChambeau +2.4
Total: Jazz Janewattananond +7.7
NOTE: These reports are based off of the live predictive model run by @DataGolf. The model provides live “Make Cut”, “Top 20”, “Top 5”, and “Win” probabilities every 5 minutes from the opening tee shot to the final putt of every PGA TOUR event. Briefly, the model takes account of the current form of each golfer as well as the difficulty of their remaining holes, and probabilities are calculated from 20K simulations. To follow live finish probabilities throughout the remainder of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, or to see how each golfer’s probabilities have evolved from the start of the event to the current time, click here for the model’s home page.