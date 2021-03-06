-
-
How to watch Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Round 3: Live scores, tee times, TV times
-
March 06, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- March 06, 2021
- Bay Hill is once again the site of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. (Mike Wolfe/PGA TOUR)
Round 3 of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard begins today from Bay Hill in Orlando, Florida. Corey Conners leads by one with Martin Laird, Viktor Hovland, Rory McIlroy, Lanto Griffin, Bryson DeChambeau and more close behind. Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)
Television: Saturday-Sunday, 12:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30 p.m.-6 p.m. (NBC)
PGA TOUR LIVE: Saturday-Sunday, 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m. (Featured Groups); 2:30 p.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Holes)
Radio: Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
TOURCast: Get shot-by-shot info in real time with shot tracks and video with TOURCast.
TOUR Pulse: Get the PGA TOUR app to utilize TOUR Pulse, which provides users the ability to experience a mix of content, such as video highlights, written hole summaries and stat graphics on every player after every hole they complete.
FEATURED GROUPS
Rickie Fowler, Erik van Rooyen
Emiliano Grillo, Hideki Matsuyama
Jason Day, Robert MacIntyre
Tommy Fleetwood, Will Zalatoris
MUST READS
Rickie Fowler, Viktor Hovland: A tale of two Cowboys at Bay Hill
Jason Day’s tee shot gets stuck in tree, takes one-shot penalty
Corey Conners leads by one shot at Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
Bryson DeChambeau’s quest to drive the par-5 sixth at Bay Hill continues
Win probabilities: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
Inside the boldest plays at Bay Hill
Woods recovering, sends note of appreciation
CALL OF THE DAY
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.