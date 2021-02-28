-
How to Watch WGC-Workday Championship at Concession, Round 4: Live scores, tee times, TV times
February 28, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Round 4 takes place from The Concession Golf Club on Sunday. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)
Round 4 of the World Golf Championships-Workday Championship at The Concession takes place Sunday from Bradenton, Florida. Collin Morikawa holds the 54-hole lead with Billy Horschel, Brooks Koepka, Webb Simpson, Rory McIlroy and more stars in contention.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Friday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday, 12 p.m.-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel). Saturday, 2:30 p.m.-6 p.m. (NBC). Sunday, 12 p.m.-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel). Sunday, 2:30 p.m.-6 p.m. (NBC)
PGA TOUR LIVE: Thursday-Friday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Groups). Saturday-Sunday, 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m. (Featured Groups), 2:30 p.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Holes)
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 12 p.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
TOURCast: Get shot-by-shot info in real time with shot tracks and video with TOURCast.
TOUR Pulse: Get the PGA TOUR app to utilize TOUR Pulse, which provides users the ability to experience a mix of content, such as video highlights, written hole summaries and stat graphics on every player after every hole they complete.
FEATURED GROUPS
9:40 a.m. ET: Xander Schauffele, Marc Leishman
9:50 a.m. ET: Adam Scott, Jon Rahm
CALL OF THE DAY
