How to Watch WGC-Workday Championship at Concession, Round 3: Live scores, tee times, TV times
February 27, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Round 3 takes place from The Concession Golf Club on Saturday. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Round 3 of the World Golf Championships-Workday Championship at The Concession takes place Saturday from Bradenton, Florida. Brooks Koepka leads by one with Cameron Smith, Tony Finau, Patrick Reed and Abraham Ancer among those in pursuit.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Friday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday, 12 p.m.-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel). Saturday, 2:30 p.m.-6 p.m. (NBC). Sunday, 12 p.m.-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel). Sunday, 2:30 p.m.-6 p.m. (NBC)
PGA TOUR LIVE: Thursday-Friday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Groups). Saturday-Sunday, 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m. (Featured Groups), 2:30 p.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Holes)
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 12 p.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
TOURCast: Get shot-by-shot info in real time with shot tracks and video with TOURCast.
TOUR Pulse: Get the PGA TOUR app to utilize TOUR Pulse, which provides users the ability to experience a mix of content, such as video highlights, written hole summaries and stat graphics on every player after every hole they complete.
FEATURED GROUPS
8:45 a.m. ET: Harris English, Tommy Fleetwood
8:55 a.m. ET: Dustin Johnson, David Lipsky
12:25 p.m. ET: Jason Day, Sergio Garcia
12:55 p.m. ET: Justin Thomas, Scottie Scheffler
