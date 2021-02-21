-
How to Watch The Genesis Invitational, Round 4: Live scores, tee times, TV times
February 21, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- The final round gets underway today at The Genesis Invitational. (Harry How/Getty Images)
Round 4 of The Genesis Invitational takes place Sunday from historic Riviera. Sam Burns leads by two with Dustin Johnson, Matthew Fitzpatrick and Max Homa close behind. Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6:30 p.m. (CBS).
PGA TOUR LIVE: Sunday, 9:45 a.m.-3 p.m. (Featured Groups), 3 p.m.-6:30 p.m. (Featured Holes).
Radio: Sunday, 1 p.m.-6:30 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
TOURCast: Get shot-by-shot info in real time with shot tracks and video with TOURCast.
TOUR Pulse: Get the PGA TOUR app to utilize TOUR Pulse, which provides users the ability to experience a mix of content, such as video highlights, written hole summaries and stat graphics on every player after every hole they complete.
FEATURED GROUPS
Rickie Fowler, Russell Henley, Tyler Duncan
Sunday: 11:45 a.m. ET (No. 10)
Xander Schauffele, Jon Rahm, Francesco Molinari
Sunday: 12:29 p.m. ET (No. 1)
MUST READS
Sam Burns faces tough Sunday, eyes first win
Scott ‘experimenting’ with shorter putter
McCumber shakes off emergency surgery
Kim wins third Genesis car in four months
Revisit Tiger Woods' pro debut and the 25 years since
Look back on the classic six-man playoff at Riviera in 2001
Bubba Watson opens up about mental health struggles
CALL OF THE DAY
