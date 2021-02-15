Remembering the record-setting playoff at rainy Riviera

February 15, 2021
By Ben Everill, Sean Martin and Cameron Morfit, PGATOUR.COM
Robert Allenby won at Riviera Country Club in 2001 after a six-man playoff in rainy conditions. (Jon Ferrey/ALLSPORT/Getty Images)
Robert Allenby won at Riviera Country Club in 2001 after a six-man playoff in rainy conditions. (Jon Ferrey/ALLSPORT/Getty Images)