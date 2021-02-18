-
Tae Hoon Kim can’t stop winning Genesis cars
Ace on No. 16 earned him his third in four months
February 18, 2021
By Ben Everill, PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
LOS ANGELES – Sponsor invite Tae Hoon Kim has spectacularly won his third Genesis vehicle in just over four months with a silky hole-in-one in the opening round of The Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club.
Kim made an ace on the par-3 16th hole at Riviera from 168 yards with a 7-iron which earned him a 2021 Genesis G80. The Korean is in the field after winning the 2020 Genesis Championship on the Korean Tour last October – a result that yielded a Genesis GV80 and a spot to make his PGA TOUR debut.Tae Hoon Kim poses after his hole-in-one on Riviera's par-3 16th. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR)
The 35-year-old, four-time Korean Tour winner also picked up a Genesis GV70 for leading the order of merit on the Korean Tour in 2020 making it three vehicles in just over four months.
Incredibly, it wasn’t even the first eagle of his round. Starting on the 10th hole Kim birdied from 10-feet before holing out a greenside bunker shot on the par-5 11th for an eagle – sending him to 3 under through just two holes.
The ace came after a bogey at the 14th but when he dropped in another birdie at the par-5 1st as he made the turn, Kim sat in second place on the leaderboard.
Unfortunately he was unable to maintain the run and dropped four shots in his next three holes but remains 1 under with two holes to play, good enough to be tied for 33rd place.
