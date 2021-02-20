-
How to Watch The Genesis Invitational, Round 3: Live scores, tee times, TV times
February 20, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Riviera is once again the site of The Genesis Invitational. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
Round 3 of The Genesis Invitational takes place Saturday from storied Riviera. Sam Burns leads by five with Dustin Johnson, Joaquin Niemann, Patrick Cantlay and Jordan Spieth all contending after 36 holes.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Saturday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS). Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6:30 p.m. (CBS).
PGA TOUR LIVE: Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. (Featured Groups), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Holes). Sunday, 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. (Featured Groups), 3 p.m.-6:30 p.m. (Featured Holes).
Radio: Saturday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, 1 p.m.-6:30 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
TOURCast: Get shot-by-shot info in real time with shot tracks and video with TOURCast.
TOUR Pulse: Get the PGA TOUR app to utilize TOUR Pulse, which provides users the ability to experience a mix of content, such as video highlights, written hole summaries and stat graphics on every player after every hole they complete.
FEATURED GROUPS
Rickie Fowler, Nick Taylor, Nate Lashley
Matthew Wolff, Francesco Molinari, C.T. Pan
MUST READS
Sam Burns builds five-shot lead
McCumber shakes off emergency surgery
Kim wins third Genesis car in four months
Mack III holds his own at tough Riviera
Revisit Tiger Woods' pro debut and the 25 years since
Look back on the classic six-man playoff at Riviera in 2001
Bubba Watson opens up about mental health struggles
