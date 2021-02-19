-
-
How to Watch The Genesis Invitational, Round 2: Live scores, tee times, TV times
-
February 19, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- February 19, 2021
- Riviera is once again the site of The Genesis Invitational. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Round 2 of The Genesis Invitational takes place Friday from storied Riviera. The strong field includes reigning FedExCup champion Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth and defending champion Adam Scott. Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday, 12 p.m.-2 p.m. (Golf Channel, PGA TOUR Live Freeview), 2 p.m.-6 p.m. (Golf Channel), 6 p.m.-8 p.m. (Golf Channel, PGA TOUR Live Freeview). Friday, 2 p.m.-6 p.m. (Golf Channel). Saturday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS). Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6:30 p.m. (CBS).
PGA TOUR LIVE: Thursday-Friday, 9:45 a.m.-8 p.m. (Featured Groups), Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. (Featured Groups), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Holes). Sunday, 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. (Featured Groups), 3 p.m.-6:30 p.m. (Featured Holes).
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 2 p.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, 1 p.m.-6:30 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
TOURCast: Get shot-by-shot info in real time with shot tracks and video with TOURCast.
TOUR Pulse: Get the PGA TOUR app to utilize TOUR Pulse, which provides users the ability to experience a mix of content, such as video highlights, written hole summaries and stat graphics on every player after every hole they complete.
FEATURED GROUPS
Patrick Cantlay, Collin Morikawa, Jon Rahm
Dustin Johnson, Adam Scott, Bubba Watson
Jordan Spieth, Matt Kuchar, Sebastin Munoz
Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka
Click here for the Featured Groups roundtable.
MUST READS
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.