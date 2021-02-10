-
How to watch AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Round 1: Live scores, tee times, TV times
February 10, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- The scenes will once again be amazing for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. (Harry How/Getty Images)
Play opens today at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. The strong field includes Jason Day, Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler and Patrick Cantlay. Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Friday, 3 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel). Saturday, 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS). Sunday, 3 p.m.-6:30 p.m. (CBS).
PGA TOUR LIVE: Thursday-Friday, 11:30 a.m.–6 p.m. ET (Featured Groups); Saturday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Groups). Sunday, 11:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. (Featured Groups).
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 12 p.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, 1 p.m.-6:30 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
TOURCast: Get shot-by-shot info in real time with shot tracks and video with TOURCast.
TOUR Pulse: Get the PGA TOUR app to utilize TOUR Pulse, which provides users the ability to experience a mix of content, such as video highlights, written hole summaries and stat graphics on every player after every hole they complete.
FEATURED GROUPS
THURSDAY
Jason Day, Si Woo Kim, Patrick Cantlay
Jordan Spieth, Nick Taylor, Rickie Fowler
FRIDAY
Phil Mickelson, Max Homa, Paul Casey
Francesco Molinari, Brandt Snedeker, Stewart Cink
Click here for the Featured Groups roundtable
