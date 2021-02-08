The ball was sitting in a pot bunker. Hunter Stewart was standing outside of it.

It was a textbook example of the awkward lies that can occur on the links courses of Great Britain & Ireland. Stewart hadn’t hit the ball there, but it was his job to extricate it.

Maverick McNealy struck the tee shot that wound up in this trap. It was on the first hole of their first match of the Walker Cup, a competition that pits the United States’ best amateurs against their peers from GB&I.

“Brutal” is how McNealy described the lie Stewart faced.

“I put him in some really bad spots that first day in alternate shot,” McNealy recalled recently. “His first shot of the entire Walker Cup, he was standing on his head.”

Six years later, Stewart is still trying to help McNealy get the ball in the hole in as few strokes as possible, but in a much different capacity. McNealy is in his second year on the PGA TOUR while Stewart, who has an economics degree from Vanderbilt, is in his second season working as a strategy consultant for TOUR players.

Stewart’s statistical analysis speaks the language of McNealy, a Northern California native who brings a Silicon Valley ethos to his career.

“He’s always coming up with ideas and ways to get better,” Stewart said. “He innovates himself.”

McNealy finished 68th in the FedExCup last year. He made the cut in 17 of 23 starts, including six top-25s. A fifth-place finish at last year’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am was his best of the season. The 25-year-old has four top-25s this season and is 87th in the FedExCup.

McNealy has seen some of his peers enter the winner’s circle before him, but he derives satisfaction from the improvement he’s seen since turning pro. The son of former Sun Microsystems CEO Scott McNealy, Maverick expressed interest in entering the business world after college. Knowing he could still get better – even after a stellar career at Stanford, where was the NCAA player of the year, won 11 times and was and a two-time Walker Cupper – was a deciding factor in turning pro.

“I’ve been asked when do I think I wouldn’t want to play golf anymore and the answer is, ‘When I don’t think I can get any better, when there’s no stone unturned,’” McNealy said recently. “I love the fact that there’s always room to improve.”

Scott McNealy used to roam the hallways of Sun and ask, “If you were CEO for a day, what would you do?” Maverick does the same with his employees, conducting annual interviews where each member of his team reviews their performance and his.

“I ask, ‘How did the year go? What did you do well? Where did you struggle? Is there anything you need to do your job better? And, if you were me, what do you think you would do differently on and off the golf course?” McNealy said. “My dad said one of the most important things you can do is listen and give your employees a chance to talk openly and freely.”

Stewart said McNealy runs his team “like a business, and he’s the CEO. He’s a businessman who happens to be a PGA TOUR player.