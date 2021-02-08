-
Power Rankings: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
February 08, 2021
By Rob Bolton, PGATOUR.COM
Dustin Johnson's best shot trails through the years
Some tournaments have more experience in adapting to the challenges of the time. The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is one of them, if not the most seasoned.
Celebrating its 75th anniversary at Pebble Beach this week, the annual contest been a cornerstone on the PGA TOUR since 1947. The evolution has included the usage of six courses with exactly three hosting traditionally, a cancellation in 1996 and a conclusion delayed six months in 1998 due to weather, itself almost always a disruptor.
Because of the pandemic, this year’s edition will utilize only two tracks for the first time and amateurs will not be participating.
Continue reading below the projected contenders for more on the revised format, how the host course has adapted and more.
POWER RANKINGS: AT&T PEBBLE BEACH PRO-AM
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 15 Will ZalatorisWith a T17 at TPC Scottsdale, the 24-year-old Special Temporary Member is a career-best 49th in the Official World Golf Ranking. Would rank 29th among members in the FedExCup.
14 Peter MalnatiHad a look from sixth place entering last year's finale but finished T11. After a torrid fall, he's hung up another pair of top 15s in the last four weeks. Remains a wizard with the putter.
Had a look from sixth place entering last year’s finale but finished T11. After a torrid fall, he’s hung up another pair of top 15s in the last four weeks. Remains a wizard with the putter.
13 Matthew NeSmithMade his first-round co-lead at TPC Scottsdale count come Sunday when he placed T7 for already his fourth top 20 this season. Shared 11th place in his Pebble Beach debut a year ago.
Made his first-round co-lead at TPC Scottsdale count come Sunday when he placed T7 for already his fourth top 20 this season. Shared 11th place in his Pebble Beach debut a year ago.
12 Henrik NorlanderExceptional ball-striker. Sandwiched B-flight honors at Torrey Pines with a T12 at PGA WEST and a T22 at TPC Scottsdale. T25 here in what was his fourth appearance last year.
Exceptional ball-striker. Sandwiched B-flight honors at Torrey Pines with a T12 at PGA WEST and a T22 at TPC Scottsdale. T25 here in what was his fourth appearance last year.
11 Jason DayLike Phil Mickelson, the Aussie almost always connects with form on the Monterey Peninsula. Although winless, he's 11-for-11 with a T2 (2018), three fourths and a T5 among nine top 15s.
Like Phil Mickelson, the Aussie almost always connects with form on the Monterey Peninsula. Although winless, he’s 11-for-11 with a T2 (2018), three fourths and a T5 among nine top 15s.
10 Max HomaThe Cal-Berkeley product has been a regular here. His loyalty was rewarded in the last two editions when he finished T10 (2019) and T14 (2020). Top 25s in three of last four starts upon arrival.
The Cal-Berkeley product has been a regular here. His loyalty was rewarded in the last two editions when he finished T10 (2019) and T14 (2020). Top 25s in three of last four starts upon arrival.
9 Phil MickelsonHe's slumped on the PGA TOUR for six months, but he's a five-time champion and all-time earnings leader at Pebble Beach. Proves how well the courses reward imagination and experience.
He’s slumped on the PGA TOUR for six months, but he’s a five-time champion and all-time earnings leader at Pebble Beach. Proves how well the courses reward imagination and experience.
8 Matt JonesAmong the sneakiest horses for any course, the 40-year-old is 11-for-13 with three top 10s among six top 25s at Pebble Beach. Personal-best T5 last year. Eight straight cuts made coming in.
Among the sneakiest horses for any course, the 40-year-old is 11-for-13 with three top 10s among six top 25s at Pebble Beach. Personal-best T5 last year. Eight straight cuts made coming in.
7 Kevin StreelmanThe 42-year-old has been automatic here since 2016. Last year's solo second was his third straight top 10 among five consecutive top 20s. Sits 14th in GIR. T22 last week at home in Arizona.
The 42-year-old has been automatic here since 2016. Last year’s solo second was his third straight top 10 among five consecutive top 20s. Sits 14th in GIR. T22 last week at home in Arizona.
6 Jordan SpiethEn route to his slump-busting T4 at TPC Scottsdale, he was T8 in the all-around ranking. Perfect in eight appearances at the AT&T Pebble Beach with a win (2017) punctuating seven top 25s.
En route to his slump-busting T4 at TPC Scottsdale, he was T8 in the all-around ranking. Perfect in eight appearances at the AT&T Pebble Beach with a win (2017) punctuating seven top 25s.
5 Francesco MolinariMaking tournament debut but he finished T16 in the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach. Proving his class is, indeed, permanent with a T8 (PGA WEST) and a T10 (Torrey Pines) to open 2021.
Making tournament debut but he finished T16 in the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach. Proving his class is, indeed, permanent with a T8 (PGA WEST) and a T10 (Torrey Pines) to open 2021.
4 Daniel BergerSets up similarly to Patrick Reed when he won at Torrey Pines after missing the cut at PGA WEST. Berger was a surprising cut at TPC Scottsdale. He checked every box for to a T5 here last year.
Sets up similarly to Patrick Reed when he won at Torrey Pines after missing the cut at PGA WEST. Berger was a surprising cut at TPC Scottsdale. He checked every box for to a T5 here last year.
3 Paul CaseySince a quiet conclusion to 2020, he's ripped the lid off 2021. After a T8 at PGA WEST, he prevailed in Dubai and finished T12 in Saudi Arabia. Chased a T8 here in 2018 with a solo second in 2019.
Since a quiet conclusion to 2020, he’s ripped the lid off 2021. After a T8 at PGA WEST, he prevailed in Dubai and finished T12 in Saudi Arabia. Chased a T8 here in 2018 with a solo second in 2019.
2 Patrick CantlayAlways a threat and a recent winner at Sherwood, he's rested since his runner-up finish at PGA WEST three weeks ago. Also 4-for-4 at Pebble Beach with a T11 last year.
Always a threat and a recent winner at Sherwood, he’s rested since his runner-up finish at PGA WEST three weeks ago. Also 4-for-4 at Pebble Beach with a T11 last year.
1 Dustin JohnsonAlthough he's scuffled here immediately after having success in Saudi Arabia the last two years, last week's champ remains the man to beat. Four wins and three seconds in last nine starts.
Although he’s scuffled here immediately after having success in Saudi Arabia the last two years, last week’s champ remains the man to beat. Four wins and three seconds in last nine starts.
Defending champion Nick Taylor, two-time champ Brandt Snedeker, Si Woo Kim and Rickie Fowler will be among the notables reviewed in Tuesday’s Fantasy Insider.
Taking a page out of the playbook of The American Express, which also thinned to two courses three weeks ago, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am has shelved the Shore Course at Monterey Peninsula County Club until next year. Only Pebble Beach and Spyglass Hill will be in play for the 156-man field.
Half will play Pebble Beach in the first round as the other half tackles Spyglass Hill. They’ll alternate courses for the second round. With the shift to two stages, the cut will fall familiarly after 36 holes are complete. The low 65 and ties will advance and play only Pebble Beach on the weekend.
Without amateurs, the setup crew can allow Pebble Beach to flash its teeth. While the iconic par 72 holds its own when hosting U.S. Opens, it won’t play as difficult as a major this week, but it will be capable of stretching 235 yards longer than usual for the non-major hosted by the PGA TOUR.
Of the 11 holes that are at least seven yards longer, four could be paced off at least an additional 30 yards. The greatest increases are the par-4 10th and 13th holes with respective extensions of 49 and 46 yards. Overall, Pebble Beach tips at 7,051 yards. By comparison, it was set up at 7,075 yards and as a par 71 for the 2019 U.S. Open.
Also a stock par 72, at 7,041 yards, Spyglass Hill officially is just six yards longer. That difference exists only on the par-3 fifth hole. For the three rounds it was played last year, it averaged 72.877 while Pebble Beach checked in under par in each of the first three rounds before swinging back with a final-round scoring average of 74.426, although amid the strongest breezes of the tournament. Therein lies the invisible villain. When the wind blows, Pebble Beach almost always is more challenging than Spyglass Hill.
This week’s forecast is vintage, depending your preference for the year, that is. Daytime temperatures won’t escape the 50s, rain cannot be ruled out on any day and the wind gradually will freshen for the final round.
It’s all but a prerequisite to split fairways off the tee at Pebble Beach. The 3,500-square foot Poa annua surfaces are prepped to run upwards of 12 feet on the Stimpmeter – although Mother Nature will see about that – so course management with control on approach will ease the pressure and soften the juxtaposition of the grind against the picturesque backdrop.
Length off the tee is irrelevant in favor of placement. Pebble Beach has ranked shortest in distance of all drives in each of the last four seasons. Last year’s clip was just 272.9 yards on average. It’s also been the stingiest inside 10 feet two years running. The par 3s, par 4s and par 5s all slotted inside the top-10 hardest of 41 courses used last season, but even in the most recent seasons that weren’t interrupted by COVID-19, the par 5s have been among the toughest.
ShotLink isn’t used at Spyglass Hill, but at a beefy 4.93, its par 5s were the most difficult on any course last season. It can’t be ruled out as a new normal since new tees on the par-5 seventh and 11th holes were introduced last year, but with a scoring average of 5.149, the par-5 first checked in as the second-hardest par 5 (of 132) all season. The most challenging par 5 was the finisher at Pebble Beach; it averaged 5.152. The always-demanding par-5 14th hole at Pebble was fifth-toughest at 5.018.
