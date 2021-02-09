-
Expert Picks: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
February 09, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Jason Day has seen plenty of success at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Editor's Note: Dustin Johnson withdrew late Monday from the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf. Each lineup consists of four starters and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of four Segments. The first fantasy golf game to utilize live ShotLink data, PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf allows you to see scores update live during competition.
Aside from the experts below, Fantasy Insider Rob Bolton breaks down the field at this year's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in his edition of the Power Rankings. For more fantasy, check out Rookie Watch, Qualifiers and Reshuffle.
EXPERT PICKS: AT&T PEBBLE BEACH PRO-AM
THINK YOU'RE BETTER THAN OUR EXPERTS?
The PGA TOUR Experts league is once again open to the public. You can play our free fantasy game and see how you measure up against our experts below.
Joining the league is simple. Just click here to sign up or log in. Once you create your team, click the "Leagues" tab and search for "PGA TOUR Experts." After that? Pick your players and start talking smack. Want to represent the fans against our experts?
SEASON
Name Rank Points PGATOURSMARTIN (Sean Martin) 30th
13,438
@RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton) 69th
13,362
CmonAussie (Ben Everill) 79th
13,348
@MikeGlasscott (Mike Glasscott) 1,031st
12,874
Jason Sobel (Jason Sobel) 3,087th
12,049
Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit) 3,624th
11,697
SEGMENT
Name Rank Points @RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton) 547th
4,168
CmonAussie (Ben Everill) 747th
4,147
PGATOURSMARTIN (Sean Martin) 948th
4,128
@MikeGlasscott (Mike Glasscott) 1,796th
4,060
Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit) 4,021st
3,845 Jason Sobel (Jason Sobel) 4,275th
3,807
