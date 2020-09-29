-
-
How to watch Sanderson Farms Championship, Round 1: Tee times, leaderboard, TV times
-
September 29, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- September 29, 2020
- The Country Club of Jackson is once again the site of the Sanderson Farms Championship. (Stan Badz/PGA TOUR)
Round 1 of the Sanderson Farms Championship begins Thursday. Here's how to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Sunday, 4 p.m.-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel).
PGA TOUR LIVE: Thursday-Friday, 8 a.m.-7 p.m. (Featured Groups). Saturday-Sunday, 9:30 a.m.- 7 p.m. (Featured Groups).
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 1 p.m.-7 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, 2 p.m. – 7 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
FEATURED GROUPS (All times CT)
Sebastian Munoz, Ryan Armour, Corey Conners (R1: 12:55 p.m., R2: 8 a.m.)
Sergio Garcia, Adam Long, Henrik Stenson (R1: 1:06 p.m., R2: 8:11 a.m.)
Scottie Scheffler, Sungjae Im, Keegan Bradley (R1: 8 a.m., R2: 12:55 p.m.)
Stewart Cink, Hudson Swafford, Zach Johnson (R1: 8:11 a.m., R2: 1:06 p.m.)
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.