Power Rankings: Sanderson Farms Championship
September 28, 2020
By Rob Bolton, PGATOUR.COM
PGA TOUR – The CUT
Fall schedule preview
As detailed in the opening of the Power Rankings for last year’s Sanderson Farms Championship, the annual stop in Jackson, Mississippi, understands what it’s like to adapt. From a long-time role as a dutiful wingman to a cancellation and spots all over the calendar, it could hold a master class not only in understanding its valuable role but also how to capitalize on opportunity.
Ironically, the scheduling of this week’s edition was not significantly impacted by the pandemic, so it’s business as usual at the Country Club of Jackson. But even that must be qualified. This is just the second (consecutive) SFC to be contested as a stand-alone tournament. So, in addition to numerous spoils, the winner will receive 500 FedExCup points and an exemption into the 2021 Masters.
For more on what this tournament meant to defending champ Sebastián Muñoz, how the course plays and other insight, scroll past the projected contenders.
POWER RANKINGS: SANDERSON FARMS CHAMPIONSHIP
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 15 Denny McCarthyFaded to T41 at Corales after opening with 68. Led 2018 SFC in Strokes Gained: Putting and finished T7. Placed T18 here last year while inside the top 10 in fairway and greens hit.Faded to T41 at Corales after opening with 68. Led 2018 SFC in Strokes Gained: Putting and finished T7. Placed T18 here last year while inside the top 10 in fairway and greens hit. 14 Patrick RodgersOne of the busiest since the hiatus added a T11 at Corales, his fourth top 20 in 12 starts. He’s 3-for-3 at the Country Club of Jackson with top 20s in 2015 and 2018.One of the busiest since the hiatus added a T11 at Corales, his fourth top 20 in 12 starts. He’s 3-for-3 at the Country Club of Jackson with top 20s in 2015 and 2018. 13 Hudson SwaffordThe hangover effect is in play after a stressful victory at Corales, but his execution was near-flawless all week. Last played the SFC in 2018 (T26) and ranked T4 in par-5 scoring.The hangover effect is in play after a stressful victory at Corales, but his execution was near-flawless all week. Last played the SFC in 2018 (T26) and ranked T4 in par-5 scoring. 12 Stewart CinkTook two weeks off to celebrate his win at Silverado. Placed T28 in his debut at CC of Jackson last year and led the field in conversion percentage inside 10 feet (95.71%; 67-for-70).Took two weeks off to celebrate his win at Silverado. Placed T28 in his debut at CC of Jackson last year and led the field in conversion percentage inside 10 feet (95.71%; 67-for-70). 11 Carlos OrtizIf anyone could be a predictable first-time winner after the fact, he’d qualify. In two trips, he’s finished T3 (2018) and T4 (2019) and has a scoring average of 68.13 at CC of Jackson.If anyone could be a predictable first-time winner after the fact, he’d qualify. In two trips, he’s finished T3 (2018) and T4 (2019) and has a scoring average of 68.13 at CC of Jackson. 10 Will ZalatorisEven Will Zalatoris can’t stop Will Zalatoris. Admitted that he was gassed after a T6 at Winged Foot, yet closed with a field-low 65 for a T8 at Corales. Two-way T5 at the SFC nets STM.Even Will Zalatoris can’t stop Will Zalatoris. Admitted that he was gassed after a T6 at Winged Foot, yet closed with a field-low 65 for a T8 at Corales. Two-way T5 at the SFC nets STM. 9 Pat PerezEliminated residual doubt over his recently injured right ankle with a T21 at Corales. He’s now bracketed a pair of mid-tournament WDs with four top 25s dating back to a T23 at the 3M.Eliminated residual doubt over his recently injured right ankle with a T21 at Corales. He’s now bracketed a pair of mid-tournament WDs with four top 25s dating back to a T23 at the 3M. 8 Xinjun ZhangLast week’s T11 extended a sporty trend of trading four top 15s with three missed cuts since the Memorial in mid-July. Paced the field at Corales in birdies; ranked T5 in par-5 scoring.Last week’s T11 extended a sporty trend of trading four top 15s with three missed cuts since the Memorial in mid-July. Paced the field at Corales in birdies; ranked T5 in par-5 scoring. 7 Brian HarmanThe lefty surged in the Playoffs with a pair of top 15s, only to stall at 37th in the FedExCup. Six straight paydays, though, and he finished T14 in his CC of Jackson debut last year.The lefty surged in the Playoffs with a pair of top 15s, only to stall at 37th in the FedExCup. Six straight paydays, though, and he finished T14 in his CC of Jackson debut last year. 6 Sebastián MuñozParlayed a 63 on Moving Day to break through on Sunday here last year. He’s remained steady enough to dismiss concerns over distractions as a first-time defending champion.Parlayed a 63 on Moving Day to break through on Sunday here last year. He’s remained steady enough to dismiss concerns over distractions as a first-time defending champion. 5 Doc RedmanStymied at first alternate for the U.S. Open, so that tournament debut is on ice. T3s at Wyndham and Safeway in his last three starts. Among the best tee to green every time he pegs it.Stymied at first alternate for the U.S. Open, so that tournament debut is on ice. T3s at Wyndham and Safeway in his last three starts. Among the best tee to green every time he pegs it. 4 Sam BurnsGetting closer to putting four rounds together more consistently, but a third-round 78 thwarted a run at Corales where he settled at T28. He’s 3-for-3 at CC of Jackson with a T3 in 2018.Getting closer to putting four rounds together more consistently, but a third-round 78 thwarted a run at Corales where he settled at T28. He’s 3-for-3 at CC of Jackson with a T3 in 2018. 3 Adam LongThe 54-hole leader at Corales would love a do-over after closing with a 75 to finish fifth. Still, it’s his latest evidence of consistent execution and confidence. Placed T23 here last year.The 54-hole leader at Corales would love a do-over after closing with a 75 to finish fifth. Still, it’s his latest evidence of consistent execution and confidence. Placed T23 here last year. 2 Sungjae ImAlways a threat to go low. Also has unfinished business after losing in a playoff her last year. En route to a solo 22nd at Winged Foot, ranked second in fairways hit and co-led in GIR.Always a threat to go low. Also has unfinished business after losing in a playoff her last year. En route to a solo 22nd at Winged Foot, ranked second in fairways hit and co-led in GIR. 1 Scottie SchefflerMaking season debut after a positive COVID-19 test forced him out of the U.S. Open. Wrapped 2019-20 on a tear with three top fives among six straight 25 top 25s and ROY honors.Making season debut after a positive COVID-19 test forced him out of the U.S. Open. Wrapped 2019-20 on a tear with three top fives among six straight 25 top 25s and ROY honors.
Tuesday’s Fantasy Insider will include reviews of Henrik Stenson, Emiliano Grillo, Sergio Garcia, Byeong Hun An and Corales runner-up Tyler McCumber among other notables.
As of midday Monday, 64 of 144 in the field at the Sanderson Farms Championship are non-winners on the PGA TOUR, and don’t be surprised if this week’s champion is among them. With six consecutive first-time winners (dating back to Nick Taylor in November of 2014), the tournament boasts the longest streak of breakthroughs among all. The Barracuda Championship slots second with five in a row.
Muñoz was trending in advance of his coronation last year, but it was merely a spike in a consistently strong run of form that peaked again with his debut in the TOUR Championship to conclude 2019-20. In fact, he walked off his career season by going T18-T8-T8 in the FedExCup Playoffs. (As it was for many others, his automatic exemption into the Masters was delayed until this November.)
Aside from an extensive irrigation and drainage improvement project, most notably around many greens, CC of Jackson is largely similar to what returnees will remember. Officially, at 7,461 yards, the course is one yard longer thanks to an additional pace on the par-5 third hole that now tips at 591 yards.
The stock par 72 surrendered a scoring average of 70.896 in 2019. That’s the second-easiest it’s played since it debuted in 2014, but it’s averaged under par in every edition.
A record low is unexpected this week as the Champion bermudagrass greens are prepped to run out to 13-and-a-half feet on the Stimpmeter, a foot longer than usual and unusually long in general. And they just might get there with sunny and dry conditions forecast throughout. It might get breezy on Friday, but daytime highs will touch at least 70 degrees every day.
Challenging par 5s as a set are uncommon on par 72s, but the quartet at CC of Jackson qualify. They’ve ranked inside the top-20 toughest on TOUR in every season and inside the top 10 twice, including eighth in 2019 at 4.74. Of the 132 par 5s played over 36 events in 2019-20, three at CC of Jackson ranked inside the top-50 hardest.
Muñoz slotted T5 in par-5 scoring here last year at 4.44 with 10 birdies, five pars and a bogey. Overall, he authored a rock-solid performance. En route to 18-under 270, he finished fourth in distance of all drives, T9 in greens hit, 13th in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green and fifth in Strokes Gained: Putting, and then outlasted Sungjae Im in a playoff.
