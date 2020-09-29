The switch that changed the course of Zalatoris’ career

Two weeks after making the switch, Will Zalatoris shot 59.

The change cost his instructor, Troy Denton, a putter but now it has Zalatoris on the verge of a PGA TOUR card.

Zalatoris arrives at this week’s Sanderson Farms Championship as one of the hottest players in the world. He’s finished in the top 20 in 13 consecutive starts, including two straight top-10s on the PGA TOUR. Zalatoris, the leader on the Korn Ferry Tour’s Regular Season Points list, finished eighth in last week’s Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship after a T6 showing at the U.S. Open.

“The part that's been so fun about this year is I've … played at that high level in different ways,” Zalatoris said last week. “Some weeks where my ball-striking hasn't been that great, I've saved it with the putter and other weeks I've driven it perfectly and given myself a lot of opportunities to fire at some pins from the fairways.

“I draw a lot of confidence out of what I've done this year mainly just because, like I said, I've done it different ways.”

Zalatoris and his performance coach, Josh Gregory, share a motto: “Just get better today.” Fixing his biggest weakness has allowed Zalatoris, 24, to succeed during this difficult season. Even though he isn’t a PGA TOUR member, Zalatoris has risen more than 600 spots in the world ranking to 70th.

Zalatoris has always been known as an elite ball-striker. It was the stuff of legend around his hometown of Dallas. One observer said that facet of the game has been TOUR-caliber since he was a teenager. When he was 17, he won both the Texas State Amateur and U.S. Junior. Three years ago, he was teammates with Collin Morikawa, Cameron Champ and Scottie Scheffler on the U.S. Walker Cup team.

Zalatoris’ impressive iron play gained notice, but so did his struggles with the putter. Especially on short putts. He turned pro in the fall of 2017, but started his first two full seasons as a pro without even Korn Ferry Tour status. He used sponsor exemptions to make six PGA TOUR starts in 2018, and even the stats from that small sample showed what the problem was.

He gained 1.1 strokes per round with his approach shots in 2018. That figure would have led the PGA TOUR that season. He missed five of six cuts – and the lone exception was a T68 at Pebble Beach – however.

His precise iron play was outweighed by his poor putting. He lost 1.8 strokes per round on the greens that year. That would have been the worst on TOUR by a stroke per round.