Munoz remade his swing, hoisted Reveille the Rooster

Muñoz had a tendency to aim right and hit a pull-cut, which meant his swing path could get too steep and handsy. He and Denton went to work shallowing it out and involving his body more.

“We completely changed his path and aim,” Denton says. “He didn’t like it, but he got a lot more consistent, and once he was able to stay on TOUR he started to believe he belonged there.”

Muñoz getting on the same page with caddie Gomez, who has pursued his own playing career, helped, as well.

“Mateo really pushes him and has been a big part of it,” Denton says.

The last piece of the puzzle: Joaquin Niemann winning A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier last year. On the charter from West Virginia to Mississippi, Muñoz, who had tied for seventh, listened to friend “Joaco” and had an epiphany:

If he can do it, I can do it.

“I told Mateo we’re going to win,” Muñoz says.

The first item of business for Sanderson was to get situated with his host family. He found them through Joe O’Neil, a veteran Philadelphia trial lawyer with whom he had played at Pebble Beach. O’Neil connected him with Adam Porter, a friend and fellow trial lawyer in Jackson.

Muñoz assumed Porter was one of O’Neil’s contemporaries. He was wrong.

“Sebastián was so confused, man.” Porter, 32, says, laughing at the memory. “When he pulled up he was like, ‘Do I have the right house?’ I said, ‘Yeah, man, I’m Adam!’”

For eight days and seven nights, amid barbecue, golf trivia (Daniela dominated) and marathon games of Fortnite, Muñoz, Porter and caddie Mateo hit it off. And lo and behold, the good vibes translated to good golf. Muñoz easily made the cut with scores of 70-67, then shot a third-round 63 – the best round of the tournament – to take his first 54-hole lead.