Munoz remade his swing, hoisted Reveille the Rooster
A swing change led to a career year for the defending Sanderson Farms champion
September 24, 2020
By Cameron Morfit, PGATOUR.COM
Interviews
Sebastián Muñoz's interview after winning Sanderson Farms
For Sebastián Muñoz, hoisting Reveille the Rooster over his head was just the beginning.
After becoming the sixth straight first-time winner of the Sanderson Farms Championship last fall, Muñoz went on to have his best season. He made his first TOUR Championship and tied for eighth in the FedExCup with more established stars Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed.
Heady stuff, but he wasn’t finished.
“I came to the realization that what I did was awesome when one golf account on Instagram interviewed my dad,” says Muñoz, who will defend his Sanderson Farms title at the Country Club of Jackson (Mississippi) this week. “He talked about how quick it was, how surprising it was. It made me realize what I’ve done is special. It’s not easy. Don’t take it for granted.”
Off the course, Muñoz married Daniela Granados. It was a joint wedding with his caddie Mateo Gomez and Gomez’s girlfriend in Hollywood, Florida, using a justice of the peace. Muñoz and Granados, both from Bogota, met through his sister and had been dating since 2014.
“With the TOUR calendar we didn’t have a lot of time,” he says. “There were like 10 people. I have a couple friends down in Florida, my caddie has a couple. One of his friends’ girlfriend is a notary. We’re going to have the big party in Colombia in December 2021.”
So, yes, there’s a lot to celebrate for Muñoz, who played for the University of North Texas and lives in Dallas. That he would become an established PGA TOUR star was no foregone conclusion. Inconsistency held him back until the fall of 2017, when he began working with Troy Denton, the director of instruction at Maridoe Golf Club.Joe O’Neil and Sebastian Munoz. (Courtesy of Adam Porter)
Muñoz had a tendency to aim right and hit a pull-cut, which meant his swing path could get too steep and handsy. He and Denton went to work shallowing it out and involving his body more.
“We completely changed his path and aim,” Denton says. “He didn’t like it, but he got a lot more consistent, and once he was able to stay on TOUR he started to believe he belonged there.”
Muñoz getting on the same page with caddie Gomez, who has pursued his own playing career, helped, as well.
“Mateo really pushes him and has been a big part of it,” Denton says.
The last piece of the puzzle: Joaquin Niemann winning A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier last year. On the charter from West Virginia to Mississippi, Muñoz, who had tied for seventh, listened to friend “Joaco” and had an epiphany:
If he can do it, I can do it.
“I told Mateo we’re going to win,” Muñoz says.
The first item of business for Sanderson was to get situated with his host family. He found them through Joe O’Neil, a veteran Philadelphia trial lawyer with whom he had played at Pebble Beach. O’Neil connected him with Adam Porter, a friend and fellow trial lawyer in Jackson.
Muñoz assumed Porter was one of O’Neil’s contemporaries. He was wrong.
“Sebastián was so confused, man.” Porter, 32, says, laughing at the memory. “When he pulled up he was like, ‘Do I have the right house?’ I said, ‘Yeah, man, I’m Adam!’”
For eight days and seven nights, amid barbecue, golf trivia (Daniela dominated) and marathon games of Fortnite, Muñoz, Porter and caddie Mateo hit it off. And lo and behold, the good vibes translated to good golf. Muñoz easily made the cut with scores of 70-67, then shot a third-round 63 – the best round of the tournament – to take his first 54-hole lead.From right: Sebastian Munoz, host Adam Porter, caddie Mateo Gomez. (Courtesy of Adam Porter)
“You would have never known it,” Porter says. “He was walking around with his hat backward, laughing, talking about Instagram posts. I would have been throwing up.”
Muñoz held it together and birdied the last to force a playoff with Sungjae Im, whom he beat with a par on the first extra hole. Just like that, he was a TOUR winner like Niemann, and the first player from Colombia to win since Camilo Villegas at the 2014 Wyndham Championship.
Not everything has been easy since. Although he hung around the FedExCup top 10 all year, Muñoz also missed 10 cuts, including at the PGA Championship at San Francisco’s TPC Harding Park. He and Mateo decided to change tactics entering the FedExCup Playoffs.
“For the Playoffs, we said, you know what, I think we have it wrong,” Muñoz recalls. “We need to start playing to win tournaments again. I started with seven straight birdies in Boston and just have felt good ever since.” (He eventually finished T18 at THE NORTHERN TRUST at TPC Boston, and was T8 at the BMW Championship the next week before his T8 at East Lake.)
“Sebastián can go mindless and really get out of his own way,” Denton says. “Like, ‘Why wouldn’t I make seven birdies in a row?’ One of his skills is flat-out playing the game.”
But not recreationally. When he’s home, Muñoz almost never plays. He practices.
With last season over and the new one just begun, he and Daniela have been able to turn their focus to the house they bought three months ago; they’ve moved in but not completely. He isn’t sure what to expect this week at the Sanderson Farms, but is excited to see Porter again.
“I’m looking forward to just remembering,” Muñoz says. “It’s also the first tournament I ever played as a PGA TOUR member. It’s a special place for me, brings a lot of good vibes. The host family we stayed with last year, I’m looking forward to seeing them this year and just talking.”
Porter says he hopes Muñoz and Mateo stay with him every year, because if all that barbecue and Fortnite translates into winning, why not? The reveille of Sebastián Muñoz continues.
