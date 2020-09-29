Numbers that illustrate Hispanic players' growing impact on TOUR

Happy Hispanic Month! The month long celebration, which lasts from Sept. 15 toOct. 15, recognizes the contributions and accomplishments of Americans who trace their roots to Spain, Mexico, Central America, South American and the Spanish-speaking nations of the Caribbean.

The PGA TOUR would like to acknowledge the Hispanic and Latino golfers, fans, employees , volunteers and partners that have positively contributed towards our society and organization. In honor of this tradition, we’ve compiled the following statistics to illustrate the growing impact that Hispanic and Latino players are having on the PGA TOUR.

The World Golf Hall of Fame has enshrined Hispanic players like Seve Ballesteros, Lee Trevino, Jose Maria Olazabal, Lorena Ochoa, Nancy Lopez, Roberto De Vicenzo and Chi Chi Rodriguez. A growing number of young Hispanic players are making their name known on the PGA TOUR. Earlier this year, Jon Rahm joined Ballesteros as the only Spaniards to reach No. 1 in the world ranking.

Four Hispanic players – Rahm, Colombia’s Sebastian Munoz, Mexico’s Abraham Ancer and Chile’s Joaquin Niemann – qualified for the recent TOUR Champinship.

Munoz, Ancer and Niemann are three friends who form an exciting trio of young Latin players who are thriving on TOUR.

Munoz, 27, is the defending champion of this week’s Sanderson Farms Championship. He finished eighth in the 2020 FedExCup standings.

Niemann, 21, and Ancer, 29, played on last year’s International Presidents Cup team. Ancer has qualified for the past two TOUR Championships. Niemann is one of three players since World War II who were born outside the United States and won on the PGA TOUR before turning 21. Seve Ballesteros and Rory McIlroy are the other two.

Last year’s Sanderson Farms illustrated the impact of Hispanic players on the PGA TOUR. Munoz played in the final group alongside his former college teammate, Mexico’s Carlos Ortiz. Ortiz finished fourth en route to a 51st-place finish in the FedExCup. Munoz’s victory came just one week after Niemann started the 2020 season with a win at A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier.

Here’s a closer look at the statistics that illustrate the impact Hispanic and Latin players have had on TOUR.