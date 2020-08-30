-
BMW Championship, Round 4: Leaderboard, tee times, TV times
August 30, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- August 30, 2020
Top 10
All-time shots in the FedExCup Playoffs
The final round of the BMW Championship takes place today at Olympia Fields. Here's everything you need to know to follow the action in Round 4.
Round 4 leaderboard
Round 4 tee times
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Friday, 3 p.m.-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday, 12 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (NBC). Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-7 p.m. (NBC).
PGA TOUR LIVE: Thursday-Friday 10:10 a.m.-7 p.m. (Featured Groups). Saturday, 8:15 a.m.-3 p.m. (Featured Groups), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Holes). Sunday, 9:15 a.m.-3 p.m. (Featured Groups), 3 p.m.-7 p.m. (Featured Holes).
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 1 p.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, 2 p.m.-7 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
FEATURED GROUPS (All times ET)
Cameron Champ, Adam Long
Sunday: 9:55 a.m. ET
Tiger Woods, Matt Kuchar
Sunday: 10:15 a.m. ET
CALL OF THE DAY
