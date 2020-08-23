Nine things to know: Olympia Fields

1. Four courses

Olympia Fields founder Charles Beach had plenty of land on which to build his new private golf club. So much land – nearly 700 acres – that 18 holes would look lost on the property. As would 36 holes. And 54 holes. Thus, Beach decided to make Olympia Fields the first private club in America to offer its members 72 distinctive holes spread over four courses.

The first course, designed by Tom Bendelow, opened in 1916. Two years later, another course opened, this one designed by William Watson. Bendelow and Watson collaborated on the third course, opened in 1920. Then came the big finish – a course along the northern edge of the property designed by famed Scottish golf architect Willie Park Jr. opened in 1922. It’s Park’s North Course that hosts this week’s BMW Championship.

“He was first hired in 1919 by the club to review and modify the first three courses, concentrating on No. 3,” wrote Tim Cronin, author of “Golf Under the Clock Tower.” “Park spent four days and came up with improvements for all three. The minutes aren’t specific but the presumption is that the board like his work so much, they hired him for No. 4.”

Park, a two-time Open champion, eventually spent 40 days on property to oversee Olympia Fields’ signature course. It was one of his last designs – and one of his best. “I am satisfied now that your Number IV Course is the equal of any golf course I have ever seen,” Park once wrote, “and I know of none that is superior, either in beauty or natural terrain.”

The four courses not only offered members plenty of variety, it also created a unique challenge. On Sept. 27, 1938, J. Smith Ferebee reportedly played all four courses … twice. No word on his score for the 144 holes that day.

After World War II, Olympia Fields faced some economic hardships and sold off half of its land, keeping the No. 4 course intact while creating a composite South course from holes used on the other three courses.

Despite the reduction to 36 holes, the clubhouse grill retains its original name: the 73rd Hole.

2. Huge clubhouse

Chicago architect George Croll Nimmons excelled in big buildings. In 1904, he and partner William Fellows were selected to design a new warehouse and distribution center for Sears, Roebuck and Co. on the city’s West Side. In just 12 months, the project was completed, with nearly a million square feet of floor space, along with an office building that extended half a block. It was considered the “largest mercantile plant in the world” as well as the biggest architectural project in Chicago to that point.

So it’s no surprise that when Nimmons received the commission to design the clubhouse to service Olympia Fields’s four courses two decades later, he had big plans. The result? An 110,000 square foot clubhouse – the largest private golf clubhouse in the world (a more recent reference put the square footage closer to 200,000). A dining room that could seat 800; a café that could seat 600. A 22,000 square foot men’s locker room. The clubhouse even had its own hospital and fire station. The cost? Approximately $1.3 million. Sounds quaint today, but a significant total back then.

After two years of construction, the clubhouse officially opened with a dedication ceremony and banquet on May 16, 1925. Although a steady drizzle impacted the golfers that afternoon, it didn’t dampen the festivities. Three dance bands played that night, with nearly 1,400 in attendance. “There was a dinner and guests made merry,” wrote the Chicago Tribune’s Morrow Krum, who described the clubhouse as “one of the most beautiful in the country.”

3. The clock tower

The signature element of Nimmons’ clubhouse is the 80-foot clock tower. Thanks to its four faces, each golfer was assured of seeing the clock from the No. 1 tee box on each of the four courses.

Erosion through the years eventually forced the club to commission a restoration project on the tower in 1994. The damaged stucco was removed and new stucco matching the original color of the tower was added.