Win probabilities: BMW Championship
August 28, 2020
By Matthew & Will Courchene, PGATOUR.COM
August 28, 2020
Round Recaps
Two share the lead after the second round of the BMW Championship
2020 BMW Championship, Round 2
Top 10 win probabilities:
1. Rory McIlroy (T1, -1, 21.8%)
2. Patrick Cantlay (T1, -1, 16.8%)
3. Dustin Johnson (T3, E, 12.2%)
4. Hideki Matsuyama (T3, E, 10.2%)
5. Tony Finau (T5, +1, 4.6%)
6. Adam Scott (T5, +1, 4.3%)
7. Billy Horschel (T5, +1, 3.8%)
8. Louis Oosthuizen (T5, +1, 3.2%)
9. Bryson DeChambeau (T13, +3, 3.1%)
10. Xander Schauffele (T13, +3, 2.9%)
Top Strokes-Gained Performers from Round 2:
Putting: Brendon Todd +5.3
Around the Green: Patrick Cantlay +3.5
Approach the Green: Corey Conners +3.9
Off-the-tee: Tony Finau +2.2
Total: Patrick Cantlay +4.7
NOTE: These reports are based off the live predictive model run by @DataGolf. The model provides live “Make Cut”, “Top 20”, “Top 5”, and “Win” probabilities every 5 minutes from the opening tee shot to the final putt of every PGA TOUR event. Briefly, the model takes account of the current form of each golfer as well as the difficulty of their remaining holes, and probabilities are calculated from 20K simulations. To follow live finish probabilities throughout the remainder of the BMW Championship, or to see how each golfer’s probabilities have evolved from the start of the event to the current time, click here for the model’s home page.
