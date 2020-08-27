PGA TOUR players comment on recent racial injustice issues

While Champ and Tiger Woods are the only two African Americans in the field this week they were not alone in their support of peaceful protests and light being shone on the issues. The PGA TOUR issued a statement of support before play began and Commissioner Jay Monahan was on site and followed Champ’s round.

“The MLB, MLS, NBA, WNBA and WTA protests are player-led, peaceful, powerful ways to use their respective platforms to bring about the urgent need for change in our country. There have been a number of efforts in the past to send a message that the current climate is unacceptable, and these teams, leagues and players now taking this step will help draw further attention to the issues that really matter. The PGA TOUR supports them – and any of our own members – standing up for issues they believe in.” the TOUR statement read.

“The PGA TOUR made a pledge over the summer to be part of the solution, and we have been actively working to make deeper and more specific commitments to racial equity and inclusion in the communities where we play, as well as supporting national organizations within this movement that we had not previously engaged with. However, we understand that now is not the appropriate time to highlight our programs and policies, but rather to express our outrage at the injustice that remains prevalent in our country.

“Sports have always had the power to inspire and unify, and we remain hopeful that together, we will achieve change.”

Champ knows if you take a stand invariably some will try to knock you down. He is prepared for that. But he feels it is important to remember that while everyone is entitled to an opinion, there should be more understanding, education and kindness around the expression of those.