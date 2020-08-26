Bryson back at Olympia Fields, site of historic U.S. Am win

And he’d already been thrown into the fire in the Amateur’s stroke-play portion, being paired with Jon Rahm.

“I had friends text me prior saying, ‘Do you know who that is? He’s the World No. 1 amateur.’ So I was like, OK great. But the experience was amazing. Jon was a very friendly guy, we spoke a lot. But he was also a fiery guy who could release emotion and come back from it and I really loved that as a competitor,” Salomon recently told PGATOUR.COM. “I got a glimpse into what level of golf was needed under pressure. Near the end of stroke play, Jon made two putts for crucial birdies from outside 30 feet to make it to a playoff (for the final spots in the match-play bracket). It was incredible.”

Salomon had bested Rahm by a shot to make his way to the knockout stage. Once again, his friends started texting him when his opponent was slated.

“Now it was, ‘Do you know who this guy is? He’s the NCAA champion. He’s the guy with the funky swing.’ I was excited for the match. I was thinking I can’t wait to see this guy on the range,” Salomon recalled recently. “I get to the range and I’m thinking, who is this guy? Look at what he is wearing, look at that swing, look at those clubs. But he was powering balls down the range. I knew I was in for a challenge.”

But Salomon still didn’t expect DeChambeau to win six straight holes from the fifth through the 10th, nor was he ready for the deliberate play and intense analytics DeChambeau brought to his game.

“I had my B or C game that day in the 12 holes I played but he played unbelievable and had five birdies. He just demolished me,” Salomon says. “It was a huge learning experience for me. In that round I was taken so far outside my element and outside of my playing style. Bryson was obviously very analytical. … It was a big contrast to Jon. Bryson was very different on the golf course. Not as friendly, all business, and I respect that. He tore that place apart. It was playing like a U.S. Open course and he made it look it easy.”

Next up was NeSmith, who finished 100th in this season’s FedExCup. NeSmith had qualified for the U.S. Open earlier that year and started the U.S. Amateur with a first-round 65. DeChambeau won six of the first eight holes of their match. He made five birdies and no bogeys on the front nine.

DeChambeau met another future PGA TOUR player, Maverick McNealy, later that day. McNealy was the consensus college player of the year in 2015, winning both the Haskins and Nicklaus awards. McNealy also had good history at Olympia Fields, winning the prestigious Olympia Fields Intercollegiate the previous year (he would go on to repeat a month later, as well). McNealy, who’s 67th in the FedExCup, joins DeChambeau in this week’s field.

The match with McNealy may have been DeChambeau’s toughest of the week. They were tied after DeChambeau bogeyed the 10th hole, but he went on to win Nos. 11, 13 and 14.

DeChambeau had made match play in all nine USGA amateur events he’d played, but this was just the second time he advanced to the quarterfinals. He also did it in the 2014 U.S. Amateur Public Links.

His quarterfinals opponent was Paul Dunne, who’d received a special invitation to the championship after his incredible performance in The Open Championship at St. Andrews. Dunne held the 54-hole lead before fading to 30th after a final-round 78.