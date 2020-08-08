-
PGA Championship, Round 3: Leaderboard, tee times, TV times
-
August 08, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- August 08, 2020
- Round 3 of the PGA Championship takes place Saturday. (Harry How/Getty Images)
The third round of the PGA Championship gets underway today from TPC Harding Park. Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
Round 3 leaderboard
Round 3 tee times
HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)
The PGA of America, who owns and operates the PGA Championship, controls all digital streaming and broadcast rights to this event. PGA TOUR LIVE coverage will resume next week at the Wyndham Championship. For more information on how to watch this week, please visit the PGA Championship’s website.
Television: Thursday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. (ESPN+), 4 p.m.-10 p.m. (ESPN). Saturday, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. (ESPN+), 1 p.m.-4 p.m. (ESPN), 4 p.m.-10 p.m. (CBS). Sunday, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. (ESPN+), 12 p.m.-3 p.m. (ESPN), 3 p.m.-9 p.m. (CBS)
Click here for information on how to watch the PGA Championship's live stream.
Radio: Thursday-Saturday, 4 p.m.-10 p.m. Sunday 3 p.m.-9 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
