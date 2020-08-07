Woods makes cut at PGA Championship

Tiger Woods struggled with his putter Friday but still qualified for the weekend in San Francisco.

Woods finished his first two rounds at TPC Harding Park at even-par 140 (68-72) to make the PGA Championship's cut with a stroke to spare.

Woods hit nine fairways Friday, two more than in the first round, but hit just 11 greens. The putter was the biggest problem. Woods missed three putts inside 10 feet Friday. A 12-footer for birdie on 16 was the longest putt he made Friday. He lost -1.6 strokes on the greens in the second round.

“I drove it great. Missed a few irons on the short side. Didn't get up-and-down,” Woods said. “And I really struggled with getting the speed of the greens today. They looked faster than what they were putting.”

The telecast showed Woods working on his stroke after his round. He is eight shots behind 36-hole leader Haotong Li.

This is just Woods’ second start since February, but he looked good in his first-round 68. He wore a sweater all day but that wasn’t a hindrance to his swing. He averaged 313.5 yards off the tee and was leading in driving distance when he walked off the course.

Woods’ solid ball-striking continued Friday. He hit six greens on his first nine Friday, but failed to make a birdie and shot 2-over 37. Putting problems started on the first hole, where he missed a 7-footer for birdie. He missed three more birdie putts from inside 15 feet on the front nine.

He made his first birdie of the day at the par-5 10th after two-putting from just short of the green.

He played the next five holes in 2 over and was on the cut line before making birdie at the short par-4 16th.

Woods two-putted the 17th hole from 35 feet before hitting the fairway and green on 18 and two-putting for par to clinch his spot on the weekend.