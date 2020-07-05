-
Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 4: Leaderboard, tee times, TV times
July 05, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Round 4 takes place from Detroit Golf Club on Sunday. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
The PGA TOUR's Return to Golf continues Sunday with the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club. Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
Round 4 leaderboard
Round 4 tee times
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Friday, 3 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS).
PGA TOUR LIVE: Thursday-Friday 6:30 a.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Groups), Saturday-Sunday 8 a.m.-3 p.m. (Featured Groups). Saturday-Sunday 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Holes).
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 12 p.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
FEATURED GROUPS (ALL TIMES ET)
Sungjae Im, Seung-Yul Noh
Sunday: 9:15 a.m. ET
Cameron Champ, Steve Stricker
Sunday: 9:35 a.m. ET
Troy Merritt, Bryson DeChambeau
Sunday: 1:55 p.m. ET
Matthew Wolff, Ryan Armour
Sunday: 2:05 p.m. ET
