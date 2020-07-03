-
-
Win probabilities: Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 03, 2020
By Matthew & Will Courchene, PGATOUR.COM
- July 03, 2020
-
Extended Highlights
Bryson DeChambeau’s Round 2 highlights from Rocket Mortgage
2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2
Top 10 win probabilities:
- Webb Simpson (T1, -12, 27.0%)
- Bryson DeChambeau (T3, -11, 20.3%)
- Chris Kirk (T1, -12, 6.8%)
- Mark Hubbard (T3, -11, 5.1%)
- Tyrrell Hatton (T11, -9, 4.8%)
- Matthew Wolff (T3, -11, 4.7%)
- Kevin Kisner (T9, -10, 3.5%)
- Ryan Armour (T3, -11, 3.2%)
- Richy Werenski (T3, -11, 2.3%)
- Viktor Hovland (T20, -8, 2.3%)
Top Strokes-Gained Performers from Round 2:
Putting: Lanto Griffin +4.3
Around the Green: Chris Kirk +2.6
Approach the Green: Ryan Armour +4.3
Off-the-tee: Scottie Scheffler +2.1
Total: Webb Simpson +6.0
NOTE: These reports are based off the live predictive model run by @DataGolf. The model provides live “Make Cut”, “Top 20”, “Top 5”, and “Win” probabilities every 5 minutes from the opening tee shot to the final putt of every PGA TOUR event. Briefly, the model takes account of the current form of each golfer as well as the difficulty of their remaining holes, and probabilities are calculated from 20K simulations. To follow live finish probabilities throughout the remainder of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, or to see how each golfer’s probabilities have evolved from the start of the event to the current time, click here for the model’s home page.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.