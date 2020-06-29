Getting dialed in on the AREA 313 Challenge

THE CHALLENGE

As part of Rocket Mortgage Classic’s Changing the Course initiative – a vision that every Detroit resident has access to the internet, technology and digital literacy training within 5 years – the AREA 313 Challenge centers on three holes at Detroit Golf Club.

PGA TOUR golfers will compete to make an eagle (at the par-5 14th), an ace (at the par-3 15th) and a birdie (at the par-4 16th) during each round this week.

The first golfer to go 3-1-3 (representing the Detroit area code) will have a $313,000 contribution made in his name towards the Rocket Giving Fund charities connected to digital access and Detroit’s digital divide.

In addition, all golfers can also achieve other charitable money by Rocket Mortgage on those specific holes.

• Each eagle at the par-5 14th results in a $5,000 donation

• Each ace at the par-3 15th results in a $25,000 donation

• Each birdie at the par-4 16th results in a $5,000 donation

Even before the first shot is struck this week, the AREA 313 Challenge is off to a great start thanks to Rickie and Allison Fowler and their foundation, as they’re making an $100,000 donation to the cause.