Armour makes quiet ace at Rocket Mortgage Classic

DETROIT – What happens if you make a hole-in-one and there’s no one there to clap?

One of the biggest hypotheticals heading into the fanless Return to Golf actually happened in the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club, as Ryan Armour aced the 158-yard fifth hole with an 8-iron.

We’ll let him tell the rest.

“It landed, one hop, right in the hole,” Armour said. “There's no spectators here, so there happened to be Jimmy Walker's trainer was out there because Jimmy's battling some wrist and hand issues, so he went nuts, so we knew it went in.”

In other words, the ball went in and the fan – singular – went wild. And he wasn't even really a fan.

“It's just pretty cool,” Armour added. “I hadn't had one in a while and it got me off the unlucky 13 number.”

Yep, it turns out Armour had been sitting on 13 career aces for a while. (We should all have such golf problems.)

Not lost amid the hole-in-one excitement was the fact that he carded an 8-under 64, with a 6-under 30 on the front nine – his second of the day. The ace certainly helped.

Armour, who is coming off a T6 at the Travelers Championship, was part of a six-man pileup at 11 under and was just one off the lead shared by Chris Kirk (65) and Webb Simpson (64).

If anyone benefited from the nearly three-month break necessitated by the pandemic, it was Armour. With six straight missed cuts going into THE PLAYERS Championship, he’d been feeling dinged up and beaten down before the TOUR went on hold due to the coronavirus after round one at Sawgrass.

Now, nearly four months later, he’s healthy again.

“It's kind of a new lease on life,” he said.

Making an ace helps, too, even if the fans aren’t there to celebrate.