  • TOUR INSIDER

    Rocket Mortgage Classic reminds how fast things can change

    Lashley, FedExCup leaders have authored shocking, life-altering moments

  • Nate Lashley during the final round of the 2019 Rocket Mortgage Classic. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)Nate Lashley during the final round of the 2019 Rocket Mortgage Classic. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)