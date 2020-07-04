-
Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 3: Leaderboard, tee times, TV times
July 04, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Round 3 takes place from Detroit Golf Club on Saturday. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
The PGA TOUR's Return to Golf continues Saturday in Round 3 of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club. Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
Round 3 leaderboard
Round 3 tee times
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Friday, 3 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS).
PGA TOUR LIVE: Thursday-Friday 6:30 a.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Groups), Saturday-Sunday 8 a.m.-3 p.m. (Featured Groups). Saturday-Sunday 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Holes).
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 12 p.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
FEATURED GROUPS (ALL TIMES ET)
Hideki Matsuyama, Luke Donald
Saturday: 9:15 a.m. ET
Rickie Fowler, Keegan Bradley
Saturday: 9:45 a.m. ET
Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power
Saturday: 1:55 p.m. ET
Webb Simpson, Chris Kirk
Saturday: 2:05 p.m. ET
CALL OF THE DAY
