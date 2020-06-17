-
RBC Heritage, Round 1: Leaderboard, tee times, TV times
June 17, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- A look at the 18th hole at Harbour Town Golf Club. (Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
The PGA TOUR heads to Harbour Town Golf Links this week for the RBC Heritage. Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Friday, 3 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS).
PGA TOUR LIVE: Thursday-Friday 6:45 a.m.-6 p.m. (featured groups), Saturday-Sunday 7:45 a.m.-3 p.m. (featured groups). Saturday-Sunday 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (featured holes).
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 12 p.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
FEATURED GROUPS
Rory McIlroy, C.T. Pan, Rickie Fowler
Thursday: 7:40 a.m. ET (No. 10 tee); Friday: 1:05 p.m. ET (No. 1 tee)
Daniel Berger, Brooks Koepka, Patrick Reed
Thursday: 7:29 a.m. ET (No. 10 tee); Friday: 12:54 p.m. ET (No. 1)
Jon Rahm, Justin Rose, Justin Thomas
Thursday: 1:05 p.m. ET (No. 1 tee); Friday: 7:40 a.m. ET (No. 10 tee)
Dustin Johnson, Hideki Matsuyama, Gary Woodland
Thursday: 12:54 p.m. ET (No. 1 tee); Friday: 7:29 a.m. ET (No. 10 tee)
