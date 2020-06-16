The fabulous dad life of Mike Thomas

As a kid Justin swung in and down on it quite a bit. He does not do that anymore. His lines always got off when he was little, and we still keep an eye on that today – today on the range we're going to be looking at his lines. He'd just get cock-eyed where his feet would be going over there and his hips would be going over there or vice versa.

He played baseball until he was 7 or 8 and traveling too much with golf. Basketball and soccer in the winter. One of the biggest fights I got in with my wife, we were playing like in a sixth-grade basketball game, you'd stay for the seventh- and eighth-grade games. I'm like, ‘This is Justin's last year. He's never going to be able to do what those guys do.’ It's night and day because that seventh and eighth grader now had been to 20 basketball camps. Justin had been to zero. Jani goes, ‘He's going to be better a year from now.’ I go, ‘Jani, he sucks.’ I said that. She goes, ‘I can't believe you'd say that about your own son.’ I go, ‘I love him, but compared to these guys he's got no chance.’ Now, he's athletic enough, he'll put it up, but he doesn't have the skill set to bounce a pass or to go – he would not go in there where people were inside. I'm like, ‘He's never going to be able to do that.’

Justin laughs about this. I think seventh grade was the year when you try out and they put your name on the door and you go over at 9 o’clock at night for the final cut. I remember thinking, man, he's got no shot. You don't want to discourage him and say he can't do it, but this is what's coming. He's like, well, I don't know. And we go over there and his name is not on that door, and you don't see his name, and you're looking at it again – still not there. You go, ‘OK, let's go, you're done.’ But I'll tell you what: Nobody out on that court is going to hit a 3‑wood to a tucked pin over water like he is.

He was tiny until he was a junior, and if you've ever seen any of his pictures when he won the FootJoy invitational in Greensboro at 15, he was hitting hybrids and woods into greens.

I’m a realist. So many golf parents are like, ‘We really want to work toward the AJGA,’ and I'll tell them, ‘Your child hasn't broken the top 15 in the Pepsi Junior Tour in Louisville yet. Let's stay here.’ They go, ‘We're going to do a bunch of AJGA qualifiers this year.’ I go, ‘That's a huge mistake.’ ‘Well, he's got the talent.’ I go, ‘No, he doesn't. Now, he will, but right now he doesn't, and you want to send him out there and continue to beat him up, he's going to quit.’ I've lost parents and kids because of that, but it's like, here's the reality. My goal is to make them better, but if they don't want to do what I want to do, I can't.

I'm at 90, 95 percent of his events. It's a fabulous life for one reason: You get to watch your child do something they have a passion for. That is kind of – that's the only reason. If you go and watch your son do surgery all the time, or win legal cases, the joy of any parent or father is to watch your child, whether it's a girl or boy, have a passion for something.

I mostly fly commercial. Like if I'm in the right place where he's going to hop to the next event, I'll go with him. There's times where he'll hop to the next event and doesn't have room on the plane. But yeah, I do travel some with him, but probably 80, 90% of my travel is commercial, which as you know, those airports and those layovers …

Being out here has afforded me some things that I would never get to do if I wasn't Justin Thomas's father. At the (Sony Open in Hawaii), we were on the battleship USS Abraham Lincoln which just came into port for six months. The Admiral took us out there after we played in the pro‑am. Two years before that, he took us on I think it's called the USS Houston, a nuclear sub, which came into Pearl Harbor. Admiral Tom Fargo with the Navy – he’s a great guy. We played with him in a pro‑am three years ago, and we've just become friends with him since then. If Justin plays well this week, I'll hear from him, ‘Great playing,’ and I'll tell Tom, he's an inside-outer, I'm like, ‘Hey, you need to get those arms going across your body more, keep working on it.’

I meet a lot of celebrities and actors, which, I couldn't care less. But I met this Admiral, I'm like, wow, the stories that you have and the places that you've been and served our country.