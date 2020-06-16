The fabulous dad life of Mike Thomas

Justin’s dad on what it’s like to be the father of one of the biggest stars on the PGA TOUR

June 16, 2020
By Cameron Morfit, PGATOUR.COM
Justin Thomas and his father Mike have formed a formiddable team on the PGA TOUR. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Justin Thomas and his father Mike have formed a formiddable team on the PGA TOUR. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)