The fabulous dad life of Mike Thomas

With Justin I tried to keep it fun. It would be seven at night, and we’d play three holes and we'd gamble. If he was 8 years old we'd play for a dollar, and I was giving him s--- and he was giving me s---. But he liked it. My dad did not keep it fun. He made it pretty difficult, which he admits to now. I told myself, I'm never going to do that to Justin. I didn't care whether he played golf or not; I just made an oath to myself that I'm going to be his friend, not his father. So we goofed off, played cards, razzed each other and ribbed each other. If I had to be a parent about something, I would, but I made sure that we were buddies first.

My dad and I were both hard on each other. I mean, he was hard on himself, I was hard on myself, when I was playing competitively. So I spent a lot of time making sure Justin wasn't. I think better players by nature are hard on themselves; that's how they got where they are. But there's a fine line; take some credit for some good things that you did.

My dad was a great player. I always tell everybody it skipped a generation. He was Player of the Year in the Southern Ohio section, golly, 10, 12 times. I probably won eight or 10 section events, played in the CPC one year, the national PGA championship for club pros. But most of my highlights in golf center around Justin. I underachieved, for sure.

I teach probably 40 kids at Harmony. I’ll leave here Sunday night and go to Florida for a day because my wife is there. Tuesday morning I'll go home to Kentucky, and then I'll be teaching every day all day long, even in February when it’s still cold. These kids don't care.

I've been there 31 years, 27 years maybe head pro. I’m Emeritus now because about four years ago in Phoenix, I was traveling to maybe eight events a year, and I said to Justin, ‘Am I out here too much? Not enough? Just right?’ He goes, ‘I'd like you out here a lot more.’ I'm like, ooh, a lot more. So I went back to the club and said, ‘Justin comes first,’ and the club has been extremely supportive. I love to work. I’m the first one there and the last to leave.

I still pay all Justin's bills, handle tons of his correspondence, a lot of his charity work. We run a huge AJGA event at our club, the Justin Thomas Junior Championship, which is really a year‑long process getting sponsors and everything. I played two rounds of golf last year.

We played twice in Las Vegas for my wife’s surprise 60th birthday a couple days before L.A. (the Genesis Invitational) so we had to play – or Justin had to, which gave me a license to play, and actually I played pretty good out there. We played Shadow Creek and The Summit Club. I think I was 1‑over one day and then I think we played 14 holes the next day because it was really nasty out, and I think I was about even that day, but it was – the wind was howling and everything, so that was really good.

When the PGA TOUR wanted to do some pieces on us a couple years ago and asked if I had any footage, I go, you know, lucky for me, I was using video long before other people were using video and teaching. I saw someone doing it, and I'm like, wow, I've got to do this, so I had all these fancy cameras at a very early stage of video and teaching, so when we went out to play, I'd video it. Even when he was 3 years old, I'd video it.

I spent some time around Davis Love – Davis Love, Jr., I guess it is – when I was an assistant in Pittsburgh. I like a lot about Butch Harmon. I'm a big fan of the people that are old school. So when I read some of these things that teachers are talking about, I'm like, I'm not sure I even understand that. I've lost students because they want more information, and my stock line is golf is already hard, it's my job to make it easier. Because when you're standing out there on 17 tee to a back hole location over water, are you going to be thinking about P1 coming down or P3 on the top? That's “Golfing Machine” stuff. Or are you just going to visualize your shot and let your athletic abilities take over and do what you were trained to do? That's kind of how Justin plays. That's how I teach.