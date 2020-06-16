Analyzing the big drives from beefy Bryson

John Daly has long been the statistical beacon of bombing it. Consider this: there have been seven seasons since 1980 where a player’s average driving distance was 28 yards or more beyond the TOUR average. More than half of them – seven – belong to Daly. No other player has more than one such season.

It isn’t just DeChambeau’s distance that has been staggering. It’s the fact that he’s coupled it with accuracy off the tee.

There has never been a season in PGA TOUR history where a player averaged 316 or more yards off the tee and hit 60 percent of his fairways. DeChambeau is on pace to obliterate that mark, as he’s currently averaging 323.8 yards and hitting 60.2% of his fairways.

DeChambeau is competing in an era where the bar for being able to gain strokes off the tee has been raised significantly. Including this season, there are 25 PGA TOUR seasons where a player averaged 315 yards or more off the tee. Thirteen of those 25 seasons have come in the last four years. There are six players averaging 315 yards or more off the tee this season.

DeChambeau’s newfound length (he’s added more than 24 yards of average driving distance since 2017) may not show its complete benefits this week in South Carolina. According to 15th Club course data, the value of extra distance at Harbour Town is the sixth-lowest of any regular PGA TOUR venue.

Harbour Town is one of the few venues that has valued short-game play as much as drives and approach shots. Over the last 10 years, the average ranking of RBC Heritage winners in strokes gained short game (i.e. Around-the-Green plus Putting) is 14.9. The average ranking of Heritage winners in strokes gained long game (i.e. Off-the-Tee plus Approach) is 19.0. Winners at Harbour Town since 2010 have averaged about 273 yards off the tee – 25 yards shorter than the average PGA TOUR event in that same stretch.

Despite all that, DeChambeau’s history around Harbour Town is reason to be bullish on his chances this week. Over the last 10 years, there are 155 players with 12 or more rounds in the RBC Heritage. Among that group, DeChambeau is first in strokes gained tee-to-green per round, at +2.10. Patrick Cantlay is the only player in that span within half-stroke per round of DeChambeau in that statistic. DeChambeau also ranks second among all players in Strokes Gained: Approach per round at Harbour Town (+1.31) in that same span.

The great DeChambeau distance experiment is off to a fascinating start. Let’s see if it’s part of a winning formula the remainder of 2020 and beyond.