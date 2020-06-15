-
Power Rankings: RBC Heritage
June 15, 2020
By Rob Bolton, PGATOUR.COM
- Bryson DeChambeau is one to watch this week at RBC Heritage after a T3 finish at Colonial. (Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)
With very little going on in terms of live sports, it stands to reason that the PGA TOUR has attracted new fans in the first two weeks after emerging from the three-month hiatus. Come Sunday, a few have to be wondering if only plaid jackets are awarded to the winners.
Just like last week's Charles Schwab Challenge, this week's RBC Heritage was relocated to an unfamiliar month due to the pandemic. In recent history, it's served as the exhale in the week after the Masters in April. This year, it not only is contested for the first time in June, it also assumes the original slot traditionally occupied by the U.S. Open and will finish on Father's Day.
As of midday Monday, the 153-man field at Harbour Town Golf Links includes 117 who competed at Colonial Country Club last week. For what it faces on the par 71 stretching just 7,099 yards, scroll past the projected contenders.
POWER RANKINGS: RBC HERITAGE
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 15 Rory SabbatiniPerformed on cue at Colonial with a T14 on the shoulders of a balanced attack. Owns a similarly strong record at Harbour Town with top 25s since 2009, including a T10 last year.Performed on cue at Colonial with a T14 on the shoulders of a balanced attack. Owns a similarly strong record at Harbour Town with top 25s since 2009, including a T10 last year. 14 Jon RahmAmong the surprise victims at Colonial. He missed the cut by two at even-par 140, but couldn't get anything to drop on the greens. Chalk it up to rust. Making his debut at Harbour Town.Among the surprise victims at Colonial. He missed the cut by two at even-par 140, but couldn't get anything to drop on the greens. Chalk it up to rust. Making his debut at Harbour Town. 13 Daniel BergerLet the record show that he's now a winner on bentgrass greens. Fairly or unfairly stereotyped as a bermuda specialist, there's no disputing his form entering and exiting the hiatus.Let the record show that he's now a winner on bentgrass greens. Fairly or unfairly stereotyped as a bermuda specialist, there's no disputing his form entering and exiting the hiatus. 12 Sungjae ImNot unlike Charles Schwab Challenge champion Daniel Berger, Im carried pre-hiatus form to Colonial for a T10. It eliminated any concern about the extended time off for the road warrior.Not unlike Charles Schwab Challenge champion Daniel Berger, Im carried pre-hiatus form to Colonial for a T10. It eliminated any concern about the extended time off for the road warrior. 11 Kevin KisnerThe native of South Carolina profiles so strongly to win this event at some point. Victimized in a playoff in 2015 and has a pair of top 15s since. Sub-70 in all four rounds at Colonial (T29).The native of South Carolina profiles so strongly to win this event at some point. Victimized in a playoff in 2015 and has a pair of top 15s since. Sub-70 in all four rounds at Colonial (T29). 10 Matt KucharHe's fared as you'd expect a low-hitting shot-shaper would at Harbour Town. Since prevailing here in 2014, he's gone 5th-T9-T11-T23-2nd. Since 2004, he's 15-for-15 with eight top-15 finishes.He's fared as you'd expect a low-hitting shot-shaper would at Harbour Town. Since prevailing here in 2014, he's gone 5th-T9-T11-T23-2nd. Since 2004, he's 15-for-15 with eight top-15 finishes. 9 Ian PoulterFourth time's the charm? From 2017-2019, he sat a respective fifth, first and T2 after 54 holes of the RBC Heritage, but went T11-T7-T10. He's 9-for-9 in his career in the tournament.Fourth time's the charm? From 2017-2019, he sat a respective fifth, first and T2 after 54 holes of the RBC Heritage, but went T11-T7-T10. He's 9-for-9 in his career in the tournament. 8 Justin RoseSo much for any concern about his putting, and he ranked third in the all-around en route to a T3 at Colonial. Hasn't seen Harbour Town in 12 years, but he's silenced the doubt.So much for any concern about his putting, and he ranked third in the all-around en route to a T3 at Colonial. Hasn't seen Harbour Town in 12 years, but he's silenced the doubt. 7 Rory McIlroyPrepare to feel old: This is his first appearance since his debut in 2009. Now 31 years of age, he no longer has a string of top-five finishes (after a T32 at Colonial), but he's still the world No. 1.Prepare to feel old: This is his first appearance since his debut in 2009. Now 31 years of age, he no longer has a string of top-five finishes (after a T32 at Colonial), but he's still the world No. 1. 6 Collin MorikawaWith the playoff loss, it's fair to say that he has his first layer of scar tissue as a professional. Before the lip-out, he putted above his station at Colonial. All systems go at Harbour Town.With the playoff loss, it's fair to say that he has his first layer of scar tissue as a professional. Before the lip-out, he putted above his station at Colonial. All systems go at Harbour Town. 5 Patrick ReedFirst trip in five years. Bouncing off a fine weekend at Colonial and T7 in the tournament. He can spray it at Harbour Town and still contend with his magical touch around and on greens.First trip in five years. Bouncing off a fine weekend at Colonial and T7 in the tournament. He can spray it at Harbour Town and still contend with his magical touch around and on greens. 4 Xander SchauffeleAlthough he didn't win the Schwab (T3), he co-led the field in greens hit and paced it in proximity. Also ranked second in the all-around for the week. Third appearance at Harbour Town.Although he didn't win the Schwab (T3), he co-led the field in greens hit and paced it in proximity. Also ranked second in the all-around for the week. Third appearance at Harbour Town. 3 Justin ThomasWent 2-for-13 in scoring opportunities en route to a 1-over 71 in the finale at Colonial and placed T10. Just a poor performance at the worst time, but he co-leads the TOUR with six top 10s.Went 2-for-13 in scoring opportunities en route to a 1-over 71 in the finale at Colonial and placed T10. Just a poor performance at the worst time, but he co-leads the TOUR with six top 10s. 2 Webb SimpsonExcuse his hiccup at Colonial, just his third MC in 24 months. No such failure at Harbour Town, however, where he's 9-for-9 with a playoff loss (2013) among six top 20s since 2010.Excuse his hiccup at Colonial, just his third MC in 24 months. No such failure at Harbour Town, however, where he's 9-for-9 with a playoff loss (2013) among six top 20s since 2010. 1 Bryson DeChambeauWith the brawn to complement the brain, and with a T3 at Colonial in the books, he's evolving into a superhero. Already has a pair of top fives in four trips to Harbour Town, too.With the brawn to complement the brain, and with a T3 at Colonial in the books, he's evolving into a superhero. Already has a pair of top fives in four trips to Harbour Town, too.
Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler, Hideki Matsuyama and defending champion C.T. Pan will be among the notables reviewed in Tuesday's Fantasy Insider.
In response to playing time missed as a result of the hiatus, 12 more spots were opened at the RBC Heritage. Customarily, it's an invitational with 132 golfers, but even with the expansion to 144, the field is nine stronger than rescheduled. This is because all automatic qualifiers are allowed entry regardless of reserved space.
Harbour Town will give the robust gathering all it wants. At just 3,700 square feet on average, greens are among the smallest everyone in the field will see all year. The biggest difference between April and June is that the putting surfaces no longer need to be overseeded. This will give the TifEagle bermudagrass planted in advance of the 2016 edition of the tournament the opportunity to really shine.
Due to work done to reconfigure cart paths and trim trees, some fairways are wider, but finding the shortest grass off the tee isn't necessarily the premium at Harbour Town. Not unlike the tee-to-green objective at Augusta National, placement for approach shots is key. That favors the thinking man and course management. Short of finding spot on the dartboards, including on each of the par 5s, shot-shaping under and around overhanging trees accentuates the challenge dimensionally.
If the greens were larger, the approach game would have even greater value, but Harbour Town caters to the small ball. As all worthy courses yield so as to prove fairness, there have been exceptions, but the champion likely will have scrambled well, which is to say that he's putted well.
C.T. Pan slotted below the field average in fairways hit last year, and he was right at the field average in greens in regulation, but he was tidiest with his short game, slotting second in putts per GIR. He did hit it tight (seventh in proximity to the holes), but he also made the most of his modest opportunities by ranking fifth in par-breaker conversion percentage with the putter. He finished at 12-under 272 as the field averaged 71.170 for the week.
The contingent that has played Harbour Town in April likely will feel more humidity this week. Daytime temperatures will climb into the 80s. A passing shower can't be ruled out and wind probably won't factor into club selection until Sunday, if at all.
Incidentally, the last four who emerged victorious at the RBC Heritage were first-timers on the PGA TOUR. Wesley Bryan (2017) and Satoshi Kodaira (2018) were tournament debutants. The active streak matches the Barracuda Championship for runner-up honors behind the Sanderson Farms Championship where Sebastián Muñoz became the sixth consecutive first-time winner last fall.
If you're interested in more history of the RBC Heritage, please check out the all-time Power Rankings that published during the original week of this season's edition.
ROB BOLTON’S SCHEDULE
PGATOUR.COM’s Fantasy Insider Rob Bolton recaps and previews every tournament from numerous angles. Look for his following contributions as scheduled.
MONDAY: Rookie Ranking, Qualifiers, Reshuffle, Medical Extensions, Power Rankings
TUESDAY*: Sleepers, Fantasy Insider
* - Rob is a member of the panel for PGATOUR.COM’s Expert Picks for PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf, which also publishes on Tuesday.
