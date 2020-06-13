-
Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 3: Leaderboard, tee times, TV times
-
June 13, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- June 13, 2020
-
Impact
Welcoming players back on the tee
The PGA TOUR's Return to Golf continues Saturday in Round 3 of the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club. Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
Round 3 leaderboard
Round 3 tee times
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Friday, 4 p.m.-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS).
PGA TOUR LIVE: Thursday-Friday 7:45 a.m.-7 p.m. (featured groups), Saturday-Sunday 7:45 a.m.-3 p.m. (featured groups). Saturday-Sunday 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (featured holes).
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 1 p.m.-7 p.m. Saturday-Sunday 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
Twitter Multicast: Thursday, 1 p.m.-2:30 p.m. ET
FEATURED GROUPS
Pat Perez, Viktor Hovland
9:00 a.m. ET (No. 1)
Jhonattan Vegas, Alex Noren
9:20 a.m. ET (No. 1)
Harold Varner III, Jordan Spieth
1:10 p.m. ET (No. 1)
MUST READS
‘Who’s who’ leaderboard heading into weekend at Colonial
How to bounce back from a 4-putt or a triple bogey
Varner III leads by one at Colonial
Return cut short for big names
Four changes we're seeing with DeChambeau
'Strange' and 'odd' atmosphere as TOUR returns
Lehman turns back the clock at Colonial
Moment of silence speaks volumes
CALL OF THE DAY
