|TEE #
|TIME
|PLAYER NAMES
|
TEE #1
1
|
Brian Stuard
|07:45 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Denny McCarthy
Zac Blair
|07:50 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Jhonattan Vegas
Scott Piercy
|08:00 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Adam Schenk
Doc Redman
|08:10 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Keith Mitchell
Joaquin Niemann
|08:20 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Richy Werenski
Bronson Burgoon
|08:30 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Matthew Wolff
Pat Perez
|08:40 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
As the PGA TOUR commits to amplifying the voices and efforts underway to end systemic issues of racial and social injustices impacting our country, we have reserved the 8:46 a.m. tee time at the Charles Schwab Challenge to pay our respects to the memory of George Floyd. We will pause at 8:46 a.m. during each round for a moment of silence, prayer and reflection.
|08:46 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Jason Dufner
Matthew NeSmith
|08:50 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Zach Johnson
Talor Gooch
|09:00 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Andrew Landry
Byeong Hun An
|09:10 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Harry Higgs
Louis Oosthuizen
|09:20 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Scottie Scheffler
Billy Horschel
|09:30 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Chris Kirk
Lucas Glover
|09:40 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Patrick Rodgers
Viktor Hovland
|09:50 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Matt Jones
Tyler Duncan
|10:00 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Rory Sabbatini
Brooks Koepka
|10:10 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Bud Cauley
Matthew Fitzpatrick
|10:20 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Alex Noren
Keegan Bradley
|10:30 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Rafa Cabrera Bello
Brian Harman
|10:40 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Adam Hadwin
Kevin Kisner
|10:50 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Maverick McNealy
Tony Finau
|11:00 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Peter Uihlein
Joel Dahmen
|11:10 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Ian Poulter
Jim Furyk
|11:20 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Bubba Watson
Charles Howell III
|11:30 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Sungjae Im
Mark Hubbard
|11:40 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Cameron Champ
Jason Kokrak
|11:50 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
J.T. Poston
Chesson Hadley
|12:00 PM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Rory McIlroy
Bryson DeChambeau
|12:10 PM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Corey Conners
Justin Rose
|12:20 PM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Patrick Reed
Abraham Ancer
|12:30 PM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Daniel Berger
Harold Varner III
|12:40 PM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Collin Morikawa
Jordan Spieth
|12:50 PM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Justin Thomas
Branden Grace
|01:00 PM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Xander Schauffele
Gary Woodland
|01:10 PM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Chesson Hadley
|07:45 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Louis Oosthuizen
Andrew Landry
|07:50 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Pat Perez
Viktor Hovland
|08:00 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Brian Stuard
Keith Mitchell
|08:10 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Jhonattan Vegas
Alex Noren
|08:20 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Adam Schenk
Maverick McNealy
|08:30 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Chris Kirk
Richy Werenski
|08:40 AM
|
TEE #1
TEE #10
1, 10
|
|08:46 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Byeong Hun An
Bronson Burgoon
|08:50 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Scott Piercy
Keegan Bradley
|09:00 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Denny McCarthy
Zach Johnson
|09:10 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Bud Cauley
Talor Gooch
|09:20 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Cameron Champ
Jason Kokrak
|09:30 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Charles Howell III
Jason Dufner
|09:40 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Doc Redman
Patrick Reed
|09:50 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Matthew NeSmith
Lucas Glover
|10:00 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Joaquin Niemann
Tony Finau
|10:10 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Matthew Fitzpatrick
Scottie Scheffler
|10:20 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Rory Sabbatini
Adam Hadwin
|10:30 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Matthew Wolff
Ian Poulter
|10:40 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Brooks Koepka
Matt Jones
|10:50 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Kevin Kisner
Jim Furyk
|11:00 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Zac Blair
Billy Horschel
|11:10 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Rafa Cabrera Bello
Sungjae Im
|11:20 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Tyler Duncan
Mark Hubbard
|11:30 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Patrick Rodgers
Harry Higgs
|11:40 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
J.T. Poston
Abraham Ancer
|11:50 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Peter Uihlein
Brian Harman
|12:00 PM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Corey Conners
Bubba Watson
|12:10 PM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Daniel Berger
Joel Dahmen
|12:20 PM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Justin Rose
Gary Woodland
|12:30 PM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Justin Thomas
Branden Grace
|12:40 PM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Xander Schauffele
Rory McIlroy
|12:50 PM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Bryson DeChambeau
Collin Morikawa
|01:00 PM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Harold Varner III
Jordan Spieth
|01:10 PM
|
TEE #10
10
|
Charley Hoffman
Bud Cauley
Harry Higgs
|06:50 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Patrick Rodgers
Carlos Ortiz
|06:50 AM
|
TEE #10
10
|
Matthew Fitzpatrick
Denny McCarthy
Sepp Straka
|07:01 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Talor Gooch
Sam Ryder
Jazz Janewattananond
|07:01 AM
|
TEE #10
10
|
Harold Varner III
Zac Blair
Scottie Scheffler
|07:12 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Chad Campbell
Matt Wallace
Xinjun Zhang
|07:12 AM
|
TEE #10
10
|
Cameron Smith
Joaquin Niemann
Adam Long
|07:23 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Andrew Putnam
Billy Horschel
Danny Willett
|07:23 AM
|
TEE #10
10
|
Tyler Duncan
Brendon Todd
Sung Kang
|07:34 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Collin Morikawa
Bubba Watson
Zach Johnson
|07:34 AM
|
TEE #10
10
|
Justin Thomas
Rickie Fowler
Jordan Spieth
|07:45 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Kevin Kisner
Xander Schauffele
Jim Furyk
|07:45 AM
|
TEE #10
10
|
Rory McIlroy
Brooks Koepka
Jon Rahm
|07:56 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Nate Lashley
C.T. Pan
Scott Piercy
|07:56 AM
|
TEE #10
10
|
Webb Simpson
Matt Kuchar
Tony Finau
|08:07 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Keegan Bradley
Jason Day
Si Woo Kim
|08:07 AM
|
TEE #10
10
|
Lanto Griffin
Sebastián Muñoz
Sergio Garcia
|08:18 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Matt Jones
Scott McCarron
Byeong Hun An
|08:18 AM
|
TEE #10
10
|
Chris Kirk
Scott Brown
Josh Teater
|08:29 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Emiliano Grillo
Bronson Burgoon
Mark Hubbard
|08:29 AM
|
TEE #10
10
|
Rafa Cabrera Bello
Richy Werenski
Adam Schenk
|08:40 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
John Senden
Nick Watney
Erik van Rooyen
|08:40 AM
|
TEE #1
TEE #10
1, 10
|
|08:46 AM
|
TEE #10
10
|
Peter Uihlein
Maverick McNealy
Matthew NeSmith
|08:51 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Keith Clearwater
Kramer Hickok
Andy Ogletree
|08:51 AM
|
TEE #10
10
|
David Frost
Cameron Davis
Franklin Corpening
|09:02 AM
|
TEE #10
10
|
Ryan Palmer
Brian Harman
Bill Haas
|12:00 PM
|
TEE #1
1
|
J.J. Henry
Tom Hoge
|12:00 PM
|
TEE #10
10
|
Wyndham Clark
Doc Redman
Robby Shelton
|12:11 PM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Lucas Glover
Beau Hossler
Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|12:11 PM
|
TEE #10
10
|
Brian Stuard
Branden Grace
Scott Harrington
|12:22 PM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Jhonattan Vegas
Joel Dahmen
Alex Noren
|12:22 PM
|
TEE #10
10
|
Kevin Tway
Patton Kizzire
Russell Knox
|12:33 PM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Sungjae Im
Dylan Frittelli
Keith Mitchell
|12:33 PM
|
TEE #10
10
|
Chez Reavie
Charles Howell III
Pat Perez
|12:44 PM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Patrick Reed
Marc Leishman
Graeme McDowell
|12:44 PM
|
TEE #10
10
|
Viktor Hovland
Brice Garnett
Jason Dufner
|12:55 PM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Dustin Johnson
Justin Rose
Bryson DeChambeau
|12:55 PM
|
TEE #10
10
|
Matthew Wolff
Corey Conners
Louis Oosthuizen
|01:06 PM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Kevin Na
Gary Woodland
Phil Mickelson
|01:06 PM
|
TEE #10
10
|
Troy Merritt
Brendan Steele
Jimmy Walker
|01:17 PM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Andrew Landry
Max Homa
Steve Stricker
|01:17 PM
|
TEE #10
10
|
Cameron Champ
Shane Lowry
Jim Herman
|01:28 PM
|
TEE #1
1
|
J.T. Poston
Ian Poulter
Daniel Berger
|01:28 PM
|
TEE #10
10
|
Kevin Streelman
Rory Sabbatini
Abraham Ancer
|01:39 PM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Chesson Hadley
Bernhard Langer
Jason Kokrak
|01:39 PM
|
TEE #10
10
|
Adam Hadwin
Harris English
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|01:50 PM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Ryan Moore
Vaughn Taylor
Victor Perez
|01:50 PM
|
TEE #10
10
|
Mackenzie Hughes
Danny Lee
Brian Gay
|02:01 PM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Olin Browne
Doug Ghim
Tom Lewis
|02:01 PM
|
TEE #10
10
|
Tom Lehman
Henrik Norlander
Tyler McCumber
|02:12 PM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Ryan Palmer
Brian Harman
Bill Haas
|06:50 AM
|
TEE #10
10
|
J.J. Henry
Tom Hoge
|06:50 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Wyndham Clark
Doc Redman
Robby Shelton
|07:01 AM
|
TEE #10
10
|
Lucas Glover
Beau Hossler
Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|07:01 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Brian Stuard
Branden Grace
Scott Harrington
|07:12 AM
|
TEE #10
10
|
Jhonattan Vegas
Joel Dahmen
Alex Noren
|07:12 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Kevin Tway
Patton Kizzire
Russell Knox
|07:23 AM
|
TEE #10
10
|
Sungjae Im
Dylan Frittelli
Keith Mitchell
|07:23 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Chez Reavie
Charles Howell III
Pat Perez
|07:34 AM
|
TEE #10
10
|
Patrick Reed
Marc Leishman
Graeme McDowell
|07:34 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Viktor Hovland
Brice Garnett
Jason Dufner
|07:45 AM
|
TEE #10
10
|
Dustin Johnson
Justin Rose
Bryson DeChambeau
|07:45 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Matthew Wolff
Corey Conners
Louis Oosthuizen
|07:56 AM
|
TEE #10
10
|
Kevin Na
Gary Woodland
Phil Mickelson
|07:56 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Troy Merritt
Brendan Steele
Jimmy Walker
|08:07 AM
|
TEE #10
10
|
Andrew Landry
Max Homa
Steve Stricker
|08:07 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Cameron Champ
Shane Lowry
Jim Herman
|08:18 AM
|
TEE #10
10
|
J.T. Poston
Ian Poulter
Daniel Berger
|08:18 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Kevin Streelman
Rory Sabbatini
Abraham Ancer
|08:29 AM
|
TEE #10
10
|
Chesson Hadley
Bernhard Langer
Jason Kokrak
|08:29 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Adam Hadwin
Harris English
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|08:40 AM
|
TEE #10
10
|
Ryan Moore
Vaughn Taylor
Victor Perez
|08:40 AM
|
TEE #1
TEE #10
1, 10
|
|08:46 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Mackenzie Hughes
Danny Lee
Brian Gay
|08:51 AM
|
TEE #10
10
|
Olin Browne
Doug Ghim
Tom Lewis
|08:51 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Tom Lehman
Henrik Norlander
Tyler McCumber
|09:02 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Charley Hoffman
Bud Cauley
Harry Higgs
|12:00 PM
|
TEE #10
10
|
Patrick Rodgers
Carlos Ortiz
|12:00 PM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Matthew Fitzpatrick
Denny McCarthy
Sepp Straka
|12:11 PM
|
TEE #10
10
|
Talor Gooch
Sam Ryder
Jazz Janewattananond
|12:11 PM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Harold Varner III
Zac Blair
Scottie Scheffler
|12:22 PM
|
TEE #10
10
|
Chad Campbell
Matt Wallace
Xinjun Zhang
|12:22 PM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Cameron Smith
Joaquin Niemann
Adam Long
|12:33 PM
|
TEE #10
10
|
Andrew Putnam
Billy Horschel
Danny Willett
|12:33 PM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Tyler Duncan
Brendon Todd
Sung Kang
|12:44 PM
|
TEE #10
10
|
Collin Morikawa
Bubba Watson
Zach Johnson
|12:44 PM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Justin Thomas
Rickie Fowler
Jordan Spieth
|12:55 PM
|
TEE #10
10
|
Kevin Kisner
Xander Schauffele
Jim Furyk
|12:55 PM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Rory McIlroy
Brooks Koepka
Jon Rahm
|01:06 PM
|
TEE #10
10
|
Nate Lashley
C.T. Pan
Scott Piercy
|01:06 PM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Webb Simpson
Matt Kuchar
Tony Finau
|01:17 PM
|
TEE #10
10
|
Keegan Bradley
Jason Day
Si Woo Kim
|01:17 PM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Lanto Griffin
Sebastián Muñoz
Sergio Garcia
|01:28 PM
|
TEE #10
10
|01:28 PM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Chris Kirk
Scott Brown
Josh Teater
|01:39 PM
|
TEE #10
10
|01:39 PM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Rafa Cabrera Bello
Richy Werenski
Adam Schenk
|01:50 PM
|
TEE #10
10
|01:50 PM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Peter Uihlein
Maverick McNealy
Matthew NeSmith
|02:01 PM
|
TEE #10
10
|02:01 PM
|
TEE #1
1
|02:12 PM
|
TEE #10
10
|
Charley Hoffman
Bud Cauley
Harry Higgs
|06:50 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Patrick Rodgers
Carlos Ortiz
|06:50 AM
|
TEE #10
10
|
Matthew Fitzpatrick
Denny McCarthy
Sepp Straka
|07:01 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Talor Gooch
Sam Ryder
Jazz Janewattananond
|07:01 AM
|
TEE #10
10
|
Harold Varner III
Zac Blair
Scottie Scheffler
|07:12 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Chad Campbell
Matt Wallace
Xinjun Zhang
|07:12 AM
|
TEE #10
10
|
Cameron Smith
Joaquin Niemann
Adam Long
|07:23 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Andrew Putnam
Billy Horschel
Danny Willett
|07:23 AM
|
TEE #10
10
|
Tyler Duncan
Brendon Todd
Sung Kang
|07:34 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Collin Morikawa
Bubba Watson
Zach Johnson
|07:34 AM
|
TEE #10
10
|
Justin Thomas
Rickie Fowler
Jordan Spieth
|07:45 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Kevin Kisner
Xander Schauffele
Jim Furyk
|07:45 AM
|
TEE #10
10
|
Rory McIlroy
Brooks Koepka
Jon Rahm
|07:56 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Nate Lashley
C.T. Pan
Scott Piercy
|07:56 AM
|
TEE #10
10
|
Webb Simpson
Matt Kuchar
Tony Finau
|08:07 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Keegan Bradley
Jason Day
Si Woo Kim
|08:07 AM
|
TEE #10
10
|
Lanto Griffin
Sebastián Muñoz
Sergio Garcia
|08:18 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|08:18 AM
|
TEE #10
10
|
Chris Kirk
Scott Brown
Josh Teater
|08:29 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|08:29 AM
|
TEE #10
10
|
Rafa Cabrera Bello
Richy Werenski
Adam Schenk
|08:40 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|08:40 AM
|
TEE #10
10
|
Peter Uihlein
Maverick McNealy
Matthew NeSmith
|08:51 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Andy Ogletree -a
|08:51 AM
|
TEE #10
10
|
David Frost
Cameron Davis
|09:02 AM
|
TEE #10
10
|
Ryan Palmer
Brian Harman
Bill Haas
|12:00 PM
|
TEE #1
1
|
J.J. Henry
Tom Hoge
|12:00 PM
|
TEE #10
10
|
Wyndham Clark
Doc Redman
Robby Shelton
|12:11 PM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Lucas Glover
Beau Hossler
Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|12:11 PM
|
TEE #10
10
|
Brian Stuard
Branden Grace
Scott Harrington
|12:22 PM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Jhonattan Vegas
Joel Dahmen
Alex Noren
|12:22 PM
|
TEE #10
10
|
Kevin Tway
Patton Kizzire
Russell Knox
|12:33 PM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Sungjae Im
Dylan Frittelli
Keith Mitchell
|12:33 PM
|
TEE #10
10
|
Chez Reavie
Charles Howell III
Pat Perez
|12:44 PM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Patrick Reed
Marc Leishman
Graeme McDowell
|12:44 PM
|
TEE #10
10
|
Viktor Hovland
Brice Garnett
Jason Dufner
|12:55 PM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Dustin Johnson
Justin Rose
Bryson DeChambeau
|12:55 PM
|
TEE #10
10
|
Matthew Wolff
Corey Conners
Louis Oosthuizen
|01:06 PM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Kevin Na
Gary Woodland
Phil Mickelson
|01:06 PM
|
TEE #10
10
|
Troy Merritt
Brendan Steele
Jimmy Walker
|01:17 PM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Andrew Landry
Max Homa
Steve Stricker
|01:17 PM
|
TEE #10
10
|
Cameron Champ
Shane Lowry
Jim Herman
|01:28 PM
|
TEE #1
1
|
J.T. Poston
Ian Poulter
Daniel Berger
|01:28 PM
|
TEE #10
10
|
Kevin Streelman
Rory Sabbatini
Abraham Ancer
|01:39 PM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Chesson Hadley
Bernhard Langer
Jason Kokrak
|01:39 PM
|
TEE #10
10
|
Adam Hadwin
Harris English
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|01:50 PM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Ryan Moore
Vaughn Taylor
Victor Perez
|01:50 PM
|
TEE #10
10
|
Mackenzie Hughes
Danny Lee
Brian Gay
|02:01 PM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Olin Browne
Doug Ghim
Tom Lewis
|02:01 PM
|
TEE #10
10
|
Tom Lehman
Henrik Norlander
Tyler McCumber
|02:12 PM