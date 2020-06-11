A moment of silence that speaks volumes

FORT WORTH, Texas – Zack Rasego, one of the few black professional caddies working the various tours in America, stood in the middle of the first fairway at Colonial, his fellow South African Christiaan Bezuidenhout having started his opening round of the Charles Schwab Challenge with a perfect drive.

Ryan Palmer, the Colonial member and local resident given the honor of hitting the first shot on the PGA TOUR in three months, had just arrived on the ninth green. His 56-foot putt for birdie was going to be a difficult one.

Several people – officials, media members, a handful of players, caddies and coaches on the nearby practice green, but no fans, of course -- were scattered around the first tee. Some wore masks to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus that has impacted the entire world. But the tee box itself was open. PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan stepped in front of a camera to say a few words.

As the PGA TOUR commits to amplifying the voices and efforts to end systemic issues of racial and social injustices, we have reserved the 8:46 tee time to pause for a moment of silence, prayer and reflection. Thank you.

Mark Russell, Vice President of Rules and Competition, then spoke into his walkie-talkie, giving the orders to suspend play Thursday morning. Three short blasts from various airhorns followed, and Colonial went quiet, save for the whirl of a few portable generators. Players and caddies who were spread out across the 18 holes in the morning wave bowed their heads.

It was time to think about George Floyd … and the 8 minutes and 46 seconds that former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck, causing Floyd’s death and sparking protests not only in the U.S. but around the world, with conversations centering on the tragedy and the changes needed to prevent another one.

The idea for the 8:46 moment of silence – it will be held during every round this week, including the Korn Ferry Challenge at TPC Sawgrass in Florida -- came from the PGA TOUR’s Inclusion Leadership Council. As Commissioner Monahan said on Wednesday, the TOUR wants “to be part of the dialogue and to engage on this incredibly important topic at this incredibly important time.” A recent on-camera discussion with Harold Varner III was another example, as are the internal groups designed to not only discuss the issues but take action steps, helping to make the TOUR accountable for diversity and inclusion

“We’re doing a lot as a business,” Monahan said. “I am not claiming that we’re perfect. We’re on a journey. But it’s an organizational commitment.”

Of course, the faces of the TOUR are its incredibly talented golfers, and what they say carries significant weight. As one of the handful of African-American members on the tours, Varner realizes what he says and thinks is important, that racism and social injustice need to be addressed.

He’s heard from several of his fellow pros – white pros, that is – who have told him they want to pay attention, they want to do something. He realizes there may be an underlying feeling of guilt for not having aggressively confronted the issue.